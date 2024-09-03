Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down three of Hulu's current top 10 movies that stand out from the rest. "Kinds of Kindness," the latest movie from Yorgos Lanthimos starring Emma Stone, hit the top spot this week. That's not a huge surprise given the success the duo had with "Poor Things" just last year. Joining it in the top 10 is a new survival thriller and one of the best coming-of-age movies of all time, so it's a great selection of movies on Hulu this week.

So without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, September 3.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Kinds of Kindness' (2024)

Yorgos Lanthimos's follow-up to last year's hit movie "Poor Things" has finally arrived on streaming. Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer, this movie is structured as three loosely connected stories, all tied together through a man with the initials R.M.F. (Lanthimos himself).

Each story is about an hour long and features the ensemble of talented actors taking on different roles. Most of the cast portrays a different character in each story, but some, like Schafer, only appear in one of the three stories. Others, like Qualley, play multiple characters. Don't miss this movie now that it's on Hulu.

'Something in the Water' (2024)

"Something in the Water" is a relatively unknown British survival thriller with a largely unknown cast, but it's shot up the Hulu top 15. The movie stars Hiftu Quasem as Meg, who meets up with her friends Lizzie (Lauren Lyle), Cam (Nicole Rietsu Stsuko), Ruth (Ellouise Shaksespeare-Hart) and Kayla (Natalie Mitson) in the Caribbean to celebrate Lizzie's marriage to Cam's brother Dominic (Gabriel Prevost-Takahashi). The situation is made a bit awkward by the fact that Meg and Kayla haven't spoken since the two were attacked on a night out a year earlier.

Things go awry fast when the group is attacked by a shark while swimming miles from the resort they were staying at, and it gets even worse once the boat they rented springs a leak. Will any of them survive the journey back to shore? You'll have to watch to find out.

'Superbad' (2007)

"Superbad" is up there with "Dazed and Confused" and "The Breakfast Club" as one of the greatest coming-of-age movies of all time. Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, it follows Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) as they make their way to one last party before college, where they hope to hook up with their respective crushes Jules (Emma Stone) and Becca (Martha MacIssac).

To achieve their goals though, they need alcohol, which means they need their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) to buy some booze using his fake ID. The only problem there? The ID just has one name — McLovin and things get crazy after McLovin's attempt to buy beer goes awry. "Superbad" is hilarious from start to finish and, despite being nearly two decades old, still holds up as a classic. Don't miss it while it's on Hulu.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Kinds of Kindness" (2024) "Something in the Water" (2024) "Only Murders in the Building" s1 ep1 "True Crime" "Superbad" (2007) "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" (2024) "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (2024) "Reasonable Doubt" s1 ep1 "Can't Knock the Hustle" "Jane Got a Gun" (2015) "The Bachelorette" s13 ep3 "Week 3" "Alien: Covenant" (2017) "Step Brothers" (2008) "The Nun II" (2023) "Mean Girls" (2004) "Futurama" s12 ep6 "Attack of the Clothes" "Bad Boys for Life" (2020)