5 best Hulu crime dramas with a lot of seasons

Getting lost in a crime drama is a great way to unwind at the end of the day or relax indoors during a rainy weekend. There is something appealing about watching the detectives solve the case and catch the bad guys. You get roped into figuring out the puzzles yourself and seeing if you can figure out who did it along with them. Then, you get to see swift justice for the victim, sometimes in the same episode.

Hulu has some of the most popular crime dramas of all time available for streaming. Best of all, these shows have plenty of seasons available, so you can binge for days, weeks and maybe even months. Here our our picks for the best Hulu crime dramas to watch right now.

'NYPD Blue'

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you want a crime show that hearkens back to the '90s, you should check out "NYPD Blue." It lasted for 12 seasons, and Dennis Franz, who played Detective Andy Sipowicz, stayed on for the entire duration of the show. His partners changed, and many characters came and went, but the core remained focused on showing the gritty side of crime-solving.

The series gives the audience an inside look at the New York City Police Department. Many characters cross lines into unlawful behavior, making for fascinating, gripping, and even somewhat uncomfortable television. This show will capture you from beginning to end. When you are through, there won't be any surprise it won 20 Primetime Emmys during its time on the air.

Watch on Hulu

'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000)

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

The original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" was the starting point for numerous shows of its kind. It lasted for 15 years and inspired many spin-offs set in Miami, New York, Las Vegas (which was more of a sequel to the original) and more. This show also set the stage for future forensic-focused crime shows that would come later on. However, there is something particularly special about watching the first of its kind.

The original series focused on a team of crime scene investigators who use forensic science to solve crimes. It highlighted the intricate detail of — at times small, but helpful — evidence that would be used to solve cases. Many of us turned into armchair experts in forensics because of this show. Even if most of us realize now that processing evidence isn't nearly this fast, it's still cool to watch.

Watch on Hulu

'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/NBC)

It's hard to believe that "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has been on for 25 seasons and is still going. The show began as a spin-off series of the original "Law & Order," focusing specifically on victims of sexually oriented crimes and giving them a voice and much-needed justice. "SVU" is set in New York City, and many episodes are partially inspired by true events in the news. While numerous detectives and prosecuting attorneys have come and gone, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson has endured as the longest-running character on the show. Only Ice-T's Odafin “Fin” Tutuola is a close second.

It's an award-winning show with six Primetime Emmy awards and countless nominations. "SVU" has explored tough topics, with many of the storylines touching the character's personal lives, giving it that much more of an impact as you watch the series.

Watch on Hulu

'Burn Notice'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Jeffrey Donovan's Michael Westen life as a spy was going just fine until he received a burn notice — notifying him he'd been unmasked — that stopped him in his tracks. Afterward, he focuses on building a new career as an unlicensed private investigator and figuring out who was responsible for ending his former career. What makes this show unique is the narration throughout each episode, as if Westen is training future spies who are watching.

The show lasted for seven seasons, and for good reason. You'll appreciate its entertaining blend of action and comedy. Also, the setting will draw you in, making you wish you were at the beautiful Miami location. As of now, there are only rumors of the cast being brought back together for another run. However, the mere chance of that happening should inspire you to catch up on the show now.

Watch on Hulu

'Blue Bloods'

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you appreciate family being at the core of a TV series, "Blue Bloods" is the crime drama for you. This long-running series centers on the Reagan family and their roots in law enforcement. Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, the family patriarch and police commissioner. He oversees his own children, who are officers, which adds to the complication of this popular crime drama.

The show has run for 14 seasons and is ending this year. Currently, Hulu only offers the first nine seasons, so you'll have to hop over to Paramount Plus to watch the remaining five seasons. However, it's a worthy show to start on Hulu, especially for fans of crime shows that have endured for many years.

Watch on Hulu