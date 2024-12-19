'28 Weeks Later' leaves Hulu this month — here's your last day to stream it

If you've just planned to stream the "28 Days" zombie movies ahead of the franchise's return to theaters for "28 Years Later" next summer, you might want to get around to it pretty soon.

While "28 Days Later" only just came back to streaming, the 2007 sequel "28 Weeks Later" is leaving Hulu on December 31. Therefore, if you want to stream "28 Weeks Later" on Hulu in the next couple of weeks, you'll need to make time outside your regularly scheduled holiday streaming for this bleak zombie sequel from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

It might be about as far from festive as you can imagine, but "28 Weeks Later" is still worth checking out if you have an appetite for a post-apocalyptic thriller right now. Ready to dive back in? Here's a little more info about "28 Weeks Later", and a quick review round-up to help convince you to stream the sequel before it disappears.

What is '28 Weeks Later' about?

28 Weeks Later (2007) Trailer #1 | Idris Elba, Jeremy Renner - YouTube Watch On

"28 Weeks Later" takes place, unsurprisingly, almost six months on from the initial outbreak of the "Rage" Virus which ravaged mainland Britain.

With the infected dying of starvation, NATO forces have seized control of the country, and the U.S. Army are attempting to repopulate parts of London, including that of "District One", a heavily guarded colony on the Isle of Dogs.

After an asymptomatic carrier of the virus is brought into the safe zone and infects one of the workers, things spiral out of control all over again, and a group of survivors scramble to find safety as the military tries to regain control of the situation.

The "28 Weeks Later" cast includes Robert Carlyle, Idris Elba, Imogen Poots, Jeremy Renner, Rose Byrne, Harold Perrineau, and Catherine McCormack.

Should you stream '28 Weeks Later' before it leaves Hulu?

Absolutely. Whilst I don't think the post-apocalyptic sequel isn't quite as good as Danny Boyle's predecessor, "28 Weeks Later" is still worth streaming if you're in the market for more post-apocalyptic thrills. It opts to up the ante when it comes to the gore and action, and kicks things off with style with another stellar opener just as memorable as Jim (Cillian Murphy) waking up in the hospital in the first feature.

I'm not the only person who'd recommend it, either; at the time of writing, the movie has a 72% critics' score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, indicative of generally solid reviews. The site's critical consensus reads: "While "28 Weeks Later" lacks the humanism that made "28 Days Later" a classic, it's made up with fantastic atmosphere and punchy direction"

Reviewing for Empire back in 2007, critic Kim Newman gave "28 Weeks Later" a 4-star review, writing: "Bigger action, more amazing deserted (and devastated) London sequences and biting contemporary relevance, if a touch less heart than the original".

Time Out's Ben Walters gave "28 Weeks Later" a 3/5-star rating, writing: "The set-up is simple and serviceable enough, though the plot relies on too many fudges and neglects the moral complexity of Don’s position. Nor, despite the fact that much of the film’s carnage is inflicted by the uninfected military, is the satirical potential embraced in the way that, say, Romero would", though admitting that its many setpieces are mostly well-staged.

Finally, Fangoria's Michael Gingold said the sequel was "one of the rare filmic returns to the well that is just as satisfying as the first trip, and stands as a worthy companion piece to its popular predecessor".

Already seen "' 28 Weeks Later," but want another apocalyptic ride just like it? Check out our round-up of the best zombie movies you can watch at the moment. And if you'd prefer to stream something a little more festive, given the time of year, we've also got a guide to the best Christmas movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes that you can stream right now, too.