7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max and more (Oct. 29-Nov. 4)

It’s set to be a packed week of new movies across the best streaming services this week. There are plenty of new originals making their debut, as well as some theatrical favorites making the leap from the big screen to at-home streaming.

The biggest arrival of the week is probably “Joker: Folie à Deux” arriving on PVOD. While this comic book sequel was not especially well-received in cinemas, it could earn a reprise now that it’s available to stream. Other top picks this week include a new time-travel slasher on Netflix, “The Substance” finally making its streaming bow and a coming-of-age drama on Max with film festival buzz.

If you want a full rundown of what new movies are worth streaming this week, you’ve come to the right place. And don’t forget to check out our companion guide to the best new TV shows you can stream this week.

‘The Critic’ (PVOD)

The Critic Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Sir Ian McKellen stars in this slightly snoozy but very watchable 1930s-set thriller. In “The Critic," the veteran British actor plays Jimmy Erskine, London’s most respected and powerful theater critic. But when the tabloid newspaper he writes for comes under new leadership in the form of David Brooke (Mark Strong), Jimmy makes an ambitious powerplay by convincing a struggling actress (Gemma Arterton) to engage in a blackmail scheme with deadly consequences.

This period drama is pleasingly twisty, but its thinly sketched characters don’t quite match its storytelling ambitions. However, McKellen's leading performance is strong — his knack for barbed quips is almost unrivaled — and the period setting adds an element of novelty to the genre. “The Critic” may not have been a critical darling upon its theatrical debut, but its release on streaming this week may see it pick up a few new fans. Watch out for an enjoyable supporting turn from Harry Potter alumnus Alfred Enoch as Jimmy’s assistant/lover.

Buy or rent on Apple TV from October 29

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ (PVOD)

Joker: Folie À Deux | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of the biggest falls from grace in movie history, “‘Joker: Folie à Deux” is a sequel that went from looking like a surefire crowd-pleaser to a disastrous follow-up that was trashed by critics and almost universally rejected by audiences (it’s a record-setting box office bomb). This controversial sequel to 2019’s “Joker” sees Joaquin Phoenix return to the clown makeup of Arthur Fleck, and this time he’s got somebody else to play with in the form of Harleen “Lee” Qunizel (Lady Gaga).

Now locked up in Arkham State Hospital and awaiting trial for his murderous actions in the previous “Joker” movie, Fleck meets Lee and the two strike up a romance. However, the violent movement started by Fleck’s crimes continues to swell, and as the court date approaches the whole of Gotham is teetering on the edge of chaos. A mixture of psychological thriller, courtroom drama and a jukebox musical, a lot is going on in “‘Joker: Folie à Deux”, but sadly director Todd Phillips is never quite able to bring it all together with a muddled final result.

Buy or rent on Amazon from October 29

‘Time Cut’ (Netflix)

Time Cut | Madison Bailey & Antonia Gentry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The premise of “Time Cut" may sound a little familiar to viewers of Prime Video’s “Totally Killer." Both movies are slashers that see a young girl travel back to the past to stop the murder of a family member, but while Amazon’s 2023 effort centered on a trip back to the 1980s, this new Netflix movie is all about early 2000s nostalgia.

Starring Madison Bailey (who will be recognized by many Netflix subscribers for her role as Kie in “Outer Banks”), “Time Cut” sees a high school senior travel back to the year 2003, which just so happens to be the year that an unknown killer murdered her sister (Antonia Gentry). Determined to prevent her sibling from succumbing to this grisly fate, our protagonist sets out to unmask the killer and change the past. Expect plenty of time travel shenanigans in this Netflix original movie, and it's releasing just in time for a Halloween movie night marathon.

Watch on Netflix from October 30

‘Despicable Me 4’ (Peacock)

Despicable Me 4 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Despicable Me 4” is a movie that needs no introduction. The latest animated sequel starring the world-conquering Minions hit theaters in July, and while it fell just short of earning a place in the billion-dollar club, it was still a financial juggernaut that served as practically mandatory summer vacation viewing for families everywhere. It’s making its Peacock debut this week, which is perfect timing for parents who want a colorful distraction that will keep their little ones entertained for at least a little while in the lead-up to the holiday season.

“Despicable Me 4” sees the return of former supervillain, and now Anti-Villain League agent, Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) alongside his wife Lucy Wilde (Kirsten Wiig) and young family. This time Gru is dealing with an old rival from his past, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) who is hellbent on settling an old score. Meanwhile, the family must also adjust to a new arrival in the form of baby Gru Jr. and the Minions get superpowers, which results in about as much chaos as you’d expect.

Watch on Peacock from October 31

‘The Substance’ (MUBI)

THE SUBSTANCE | Official Trailer | In Theaters Now & Streaming October 31 - YouTube Watch On

One of the year’s best dark thrillers, “The Substance," makes its streaming debut this week, and my advice is simple: Don’t read up on this flick and don’t watch the trailer above. Go in knowing as little as possible and you’ll be thoroughly rewarded. “The Substance” is one of my favorite movies of 2024, and a huge part of the reason for that is its unpredictability so if you can watch without spoiling anything for yourself ahead of time. But if you really need a little more information before committing, below is an outline of the plot.

“The Substance” centers on Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a fading movie star struggling to come to terms with her time in the spotlight coming to an end. When Elisabeth is given the chance to try out an experimental drug that promises to transform her into a younger version of herself for seven days, it seems like a miracle curse to all her woes. However, when she recklessly disregards the strict rules for using the substance, events spiral out of control. “The Substance” also stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

Watch on MUBI from October 31

‘The Apprentice’ (PVOD)

The Apprentice Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

It was only a matter of time before somebody made a Donald Trump biopic and in steps “The Apprentice” a drama that chronicles the early career of the controversial former president. Set during the ‘70s and ‘80s, the drama explores Trumo's relationship with attorney Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), and his first marriage to Ivana (Maria Bakalova) is also chronicled. Over the movie's two-hour runtime, viewers are given a deeper understanding of what makes Trump tick.

Sebastian Stan plays Trump in a transformative role. There are moments where Stan so successfully nails Trump’s unique mannerisms that it’s almost spooky. Strong’s supporting performance is similarly impressive, with Roy Cohn perhaps the most interesting character in the movie. However, “The Apprentice” struggles to find an audience. It’s not cutting enough to please those who dislike Trump, but it’s certainly not an endorsement either. Instead, it exists in a neutral middle ground, which is an odd place to be considering Trump’s polarising nature.

Buy or rent on Apple TV from November 1

‘Janet Planet’ (Max)

Janet Planet | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Janet Planet” makes its way onto Max this week following a film festival premiere back in early September. Buzz out of the Telluride Film Festival was largely positive, and this coming-of-age drama currently holds a strong 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes . So, if you’re looking for something of real quality to watch this week, head over to Max and meet Janet.

Set in rural Massachusetts, in the summer of 1991, Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) spends her days hanging out with her free-spirited mother Janet (Julianne Nicholson), who has a habit of drawing infatuated strangers into her orbit. The directorial debut of Annie Baker, “Janet Planet” is a deeply personal examination of the often complex relationship between a mother and daughter. It looks destined to be one of the year’s sleeper hits, so make sure you stream it when it arrives on Max.

Watch on Max from November 1