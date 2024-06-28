'Cobra Kai' star Ralph Macchio just gave a big update on the upcoming 'Karate Kid' movie

One of the biggest Netflix shows, the martial arts-focused "Cobra Kai," is set to return to the streamer on Thursday, July 18 with its supersized sixth and final season, which will be released in three parts for one great, grand finale.

But it's not the only karate-related news as of late: not only did the original 1984 "Karate Kid" — of which "Cobra Kai" is a spinoff — recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, but star Ralph Macchio gave fans an update on the new "Karate Kid" movie, which will see Macchio reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso on the big screen. (He will be joined by Jackie Chan, who will also reprise a previous role, as Mr. Han from the 2010 "Karate Kid" remake with Jaden Smith.)

This past Saturday, Macchio posted on social media acknowledging both the big anniversary as well as announcing that he has officially wrapped not only on "Cobra Kai" but also the new "Karate Kid" film.

Alongside a photo of the actor as his character Daniel LaRusso — taken by co-star Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz in the Netflix series — Macchio posted: "On this day, June 22, 1984, the world met Daniel LaRusso. Happy 40th Anniversary to The Karate Kid. Looking ahead to one of the most exciting years yet! Just wrapped @CobraKaiSeries and the new @KarateKidMovie. Epic stuff on the way!"

Set to be released theatrically by Sony Pictures on May 30, 2025, in the United States and Canada, the upcoming "Karate Kid" will be a sequel to the 2010 film and will also feature newcomer Ben Wang as a main lead named Li Fong. Actors Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight and Wyatt Oleff have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

According to Production List, the film synopsis reads: "Li is a skilled fighter and a student in Beijing who has his life uprooted when his mom decides that they're moving to Brooklyn for a work opportunity. Li is grappling with a past tragedy and bumping up against his doctor mother, who is dealing with the same tragedy but in an altogether different manner. While his mom is against violence and Kung Fu, Li finds purpose by training Victor in the art and finds himself back in the ring as well."

The film was originally set to be released on June 7, 2024, but was delayed to December 13 of this year due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The release date was rescheduled yet again to May 30 of next year, so that it wouldn't conflict with the final season of "Cobra Kai." (After the first batch of episodes drop this July, the second part will hit Netflix on November 28, 2024, with the final eps to come on a not-yet-announced date in 2025.)

Along with news of the 2025 "Karate Kid" film, Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel, showrunner insights and more. In the meantime, you can revisit the first five seasons of the martial arts comedy-drama with a Netflix subscription.