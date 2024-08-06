Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

As someone with a limited attention span, I often struggle to find shows worth my time since they require consistent viewing. This is when I’ll turn to Apple TV Plus, a platform that has quickly become one of the best streaming services out there.

The variety and quality of shows is genuinely impressive. Whenever I’m unsure of what to watch next, I'll explore the top 10 list — it’s a great way to see what’s currently trending and find something worth my time.

Of course, that doesn’t mean everything on the list is good quality entertainment. Therefore, to prevent you from aimlessly scrolling too, I’ve chosen the three must-watch shows from Apple TV Plus that stand out from the rest.

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Tuesday, August 6.

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Women in Blue'

Rising through the ranks on Apple TV Plus is "Women in Blue", a drama series that focuses on four women who defy ultraconservative norms and join Mexico's first female police force in 1971. However, they soon realize that their team is a publicity stunt to distract the media from serious crimes being committed by a dangerous serial killer. With more deaths every day, the group of women make a pact to bring the murderer to justice and ensure they receive the right punishment.

"Women in Blue" has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes , proving that viewers are genuinely enjoying it. Critics are calling it a "thrilling and satisfying ride" with "four talented lead actresses who are very watchable."

'Cowboy Cartel'

"Cowboy Cartel" is a gripping documentary series that delves into the world of drug trafficking in the American West. It pays special focus to how the Mexican drug cartel, Los Zetas, used the U.S. quarter horse racing industry as a money laundering operation.

A rookie FBI agent works to uncover the multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, but he puts his life on the line while trying to take down the deadliest cartel in Mexico. "Cowboy Cartel" quickly transforms into an urgent true story about the impact of this dangerous alliance on local communities and law enforcement efforts to combat it.

'Slow Horses'

"Slow Horses", being one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus , is definitely worth watching regardless of whether it’s in the top 10 or not. This thrilling espionage series is based on the novel by Mick Herron.

The show follows a group of British intelligence agents who have been demoted to Slough House, a dumping ground for MI5 operatives who have messed up their careers. Despite their lowly status and the derision they face, these "slow horses" get entangled in dangerous and complex espionage missions, often uncovering conspiracies and corruption within the intelligence community. "Slow Horses" combines suspense, dark humor and really entertaining storytelling in such a perfect way that you’ll probably end up binge-watching all three seasons before the next one comes out in September.

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

2. "Cowboy Cartel" (2024)

3. "Lady in the Lake" (2024)

4. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

5. "Time Bandits" (2024)

6. "The Morning Show" (2019)

7. "Sunny" (2024)

8. "Women in Blue" (2024)

9. "Slow Horses" (2022)

10. "Land of Women" (2024)