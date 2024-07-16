Apple TV Plus top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching now

As someone who regularly uses the best streaming services , including Apple TV Plus, I've spent countless hours diving into the depths of this platform to catch some of the best movies and shows. Over time, I've come to appreciate the unique, high-quality content this platform offers.

If you're like me and often find yourself overwhelmed by the sheer number of options, you might be wondering which movies are truly worth your time. Well, I've got you covered. I'll share with you my top three must-watch movies in the Apple TV Plus top 10 right now. These picks have truly resonated with critics, and I believe they'll land with you too.

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 movies as of Tuesday, July 16.

BEST MOVIES IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Finch'

"Finch" is a sci-fi adventure that follows Finch Weinberg (Tom Hanks), a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Finch lives in an underground bunker with his dog, Goodyear, and a robot he has built, named Jeff, to take care of Goodyear when Finch can no longer do so.

As Finch realizes his time is running out due to illness, he goes on a cross-country journey to find a safer place for Goodyear and teach Jeff about life, love, friendship, and what it means to be human. This is a lovely, heartfelt movie that might bring on some tears, and it’s definitely worth watching if you love an emotional story.

'Fancy Dance'

Fancy Dance â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

A new drama movie that deserves a watch is “Fancy Dance”, and it soon became a hit on Apple TV Plus after it claimed the No.1 spot. It focuses on the story of Jax (Lily Gladstone), a Native American woman living on a reservation in Oklahoma. After her sister Tawi goes missing, Jax takes on the responsibility of caring for her 13-year-old niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson).

In an effort to maintain their family bond and uphold tradition, Jax takes Roki from her white grandparents and sets out on a journey to the Grand Nation Powwow in Oklahoma City, promising Roki that her mother will be there. This movie aims to portray the struggles and determination of Jax and Roki as they navigate the challenges of their journey together.

'CODA'

CODA â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"CODA" tells the story of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a 17-year-old girl who is the only hearing member of her deaf family. Ruby's life revolves around helping her family with their struggling fishing business in Gloucester, Massachusetts. However, she discovers a passion for singing and joins her high school choir, where her talent is recognized by her music teacher, Mr. V (Eugenio Derbez).

As Ruby develops her singing skills, she faces a difficult choice between pursuing her dreams of going to music school and her family’s dependency on her for communication and support. At the 94th Academy Awards, this movie won all three awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), and Best Adapted Screenplay.

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "Fancy Dance" (2023)

2. "The Family Plan" (2023)

3. "Ghosted" (2023)

4. "Luck" (2022)

5. "Argylle" (2024)

6. "CODA" (2021)

7. "Napoleon" (2023)

8. "Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023)

9. "Greyhound" (2020)

10. "Finch" (2021)