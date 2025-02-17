Apple TV Plus’ top 10 has 3 movies worth watching right now — including a gripping action-thriller

Streaming services are packed with choices, but finding a movie that truly delivers can feel like a challenge, especially when the top 10 lists are often filled with forgettable titles. No one wants to waste their night on something that doesn’t live up to the hype.

Fortunately, Apple TV Plus’ current top 10 list includes a few movies that are well worth your time this week.

Right now, you’ll find an exciting new action-thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, which sits in the No. 1 spot (and it deserves to be there). There’s also a charming romantic comedy and a war drama led by Tom Hanks. So, if you’re looking for something great to watch, here are the three best movies currently streaming on Apple TV Plus.

This article is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 movies as of Monday, February 17.

Best movies in the Apple TV Plus top 10

‘The Gorge’

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

At the top of the charts we have the new action-thriller “The Gorge.” Having reviewed this myself I can honestly say it’s already one of my favorite movies of 2025. This flick won’t go down as the greatest action-thriller ever made, but one thing’s certain: it’s an absolute blast. Plus, Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller have some saucy chemistry, and their sparkling dynamic is enough to keep you hooked while the story picks up its pace.

“The Gorge” follows elite operatives Drasa (Taylor-Joy) and Levi (Teller) who are stationed in isolated guard towers on opposite sides of a massive, classified gorge. Forbidden from contact, they spend a year scanning for threats and protecting the world from an unknown danger within. Despite the distance, they form a bond — until the true threat finally emerges. Forced to their limits, they must work together to stop it before time runs out and the gorge’s deadly secret is unleashed.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

‘Fly Me to the Moon’

FLY ME TO THE MOON - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

If you're in the mood for something less intense than “The Gorge,” the romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum should do the trick. While the plot may be a bit uneven, “Fly Me to the Moon” is a charming, old-school romance with a playful energy. It never takes itself too seriously, leaning into its lighthearted, screwball nature. The real highlight, though, is Johansson, whose effortless charisma makes the movie an enjoyable watch.

“Fly Me to the Moon” is set during the Apollo 11 mission and follows Kelly (Johansson), a savvy marketing expert hired to boost NASA’s image, however, she ends up clashing with the no-nonsense launch director, Cole (Tatum). As they work together, sparks fly — but Kelly is secretly tasked with staging a fake moon landing as a backup plan. As she grapples with the moral implications of the deception, her relationship with Cole deepens, complicating her mission even further.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

‘Greyhound’

GREYHOUND - Official Trailer (HD) | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

One pick that has all the hallmarks of a classic dad movie is “Greyhound.” This straightforward WWII drama delivers intense naval combat and features Tom Hanks as the calm, determined leader. It’s all about strategy, survival, and duty, perfect for fans of “Saving Private Ryan,” “Midway,” or “Master and Commander.” If your dad (or anyone who loves war movies) is looking for a gripping watch, this one should be right up their alley. And it’s definitely a drama I’ve found myself recommending more than once.

“Greyhound” stars Hanks as Commander Ernest Krause, leading a U.S. Navy destroyer escorting an Allied convoy across the treacherous North Atlantic. With no air cover, they face relentless attacks from German U-boats. As enemy submarines close in, Krause must outmaneuver them in a tense, nonstop battle for survival.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus top 10 movies right now

1. "The Gorge" (2025)

2. "Wolfs" (2024)

3. "Fly Me to the Moon" (2024)

4. "Ghosted" (2023)

5. "Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown" (1975)

6. "The Family Plan" (2023)

7. "Greyhound" (2020)

8. "The Instigators" (2024)

9. "Argylle" (2024)

10. "Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023)