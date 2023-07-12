Wow! The $749 MacBook Air M1 deal is still in stock for Prime Day

One of the best Prime Day deals is still going strong even though the sales event is almost over.

For a limited time, MacBook Air M1 is just $749 at Amazon. If it sells out, you can also grab this deal at Best Buy. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop, and $50 less than the MacBook Air M1's previous low of $799. This is by far my favorite laptop deal I've seen all year, and it has me seriously tempted to hit purchase.

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $749, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Check other retailers: $749 @ Best Buy | B&H Photo $869

The MacBook Air M1 is no longer the latest model, but we still consider it to be one of the best MacBooks you can buy. It's the cheapest MacBook you can currently get from Apple, which makes it ideal for anybody shopping on a budget — and don't worry, there are no compromises in terms of performance.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we put the laptop's CPU to the test by running Geekbench 5.1. The MacBook Air scored 5,962 on the multicore portion of the test, beating competition like the Asus Zenbook 13 (5,084) and the Dell XPS OLED 13 (5,319). And it's easy to see how these results translate to practical use, as we were able to open several tabs and applications, stream video and more on our review unit without any slowdown.

The MacBook Air M1 has a crisp 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU and a 256GB SSD. This is all packed into a shell that measures 0.6-inches thick and weighs 2.8-pounds. What's more, we got an incredible 14 hours and 41 minutes of battery life out of our MacBook Air — meaning this is a laptop you'll be able to carry with you all day.

If you're in the market for a new laptop this Prime Day, the MacBook Air M1 offers almost unbeatable value for the money. I highly recommend snagging this deal before it disappears. Stay tuned to our Prime Day MacBook deals coverage for more options, as well as our Prime Day deals live blog.