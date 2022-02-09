Wow! 82-inch Samsung 4K TV is $600 off in this massive Super Bowl TV deal

There are only a few days left to get game-ready as the Super Bowl 2022 live stream is kicking off this Sunday. If you've not scored a new TV yet, your patience has paid off because Walmart is offering a last-minute deal that was worth the wait.

For a limited time, you can secure a Samsung 82-inch 4K Smart TV for just $1,097 at Walmart. That's a massive $600 off its usual price point of $1,699. It's also the lowest price we've seen for a Samsung 4K TV of this size. This easily ranks as one of the best Super Bowl TV deals available right now.

Samsung 82" 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,097 @ Walmart

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

The 7 Series packs Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform, so accessing the content you love is a breeze. That means the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus are just a click away. This television also sports additional smart features such as AirPlay 2 for casting, and HDR support (HLG/HDR10Plus). It also works with digital assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The TV takes full advantage of a powerful Crystal Processor to produce vivid images with precisely defined colors. The 4K UHD panel also offers support for HDR, so you can watch your favorite movies, TV shows and sporting events in four times the resolution compared to Full HD.

Part of the TU700 range, this television may technically be among Samsung's entry-level 4K TVs, but in our Samsung TU700 review we deemed it worth buying if you can get it on sale or if you're on a strict budget. This $600 off deal at Walmart puts it into a price bracket that is easy to recommend.

If your budget, or living room space, can't quite stretch to an 82-incher then make sure to check out our TV deals coverage for discounts on all TV sizes and price ranges. Also, follow our Presidents Day TV sales guide for the best deals across the first major sales event of the year.