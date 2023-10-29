Walmart early Black Friday sales live — 7 deals I would buy

Somehow we're already fast approaching November (who let that happen?), and that means retailers are chomping at the bit to offer the best early Black Friday deals. That's right, the first Walmart Black Friday deals are already here, and the retailer is kicking off the holiday season with savings on Halloween décor, Apple products, headphones, laptops, and more.

Walmart's offering sitewide rollbacks on Halloween decorations and Crocs as both spooky season and its annual Croctober sale come to a close. On top of that, you can snag some steep discounts on the best Apple smartwatches, including the Apple Watch SE for just $129! While you're at it, treat yourself to some new headphones too, with savings on AirPods, Beats headphones, and more.

And of course, be sure to check our guide to the best Walmart promo codes if you're looking for more ways to save big this week.

Early Black Friday Walmart deals

Halloween flash sale: up to 65% off @ Walmart

From spooky decorations to costumes, candy, and more, Walmart is taking up to 65% off just about everything tied to Halloween as part of its current sale. After discount, deals start as low as $8.

Croctober sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

As part of its "Croctober" sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Onn 65" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $50 off its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV ahead of Black Friday. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google Assistant compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps. While not the best TV on the market for top-notch performance, if you're on a strict budget, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option at this price point.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): was $279 now $129 @ Walmart

You can find some killer Apple smartwatch deals at Walmart right now, including the mid-range Apple Watch SE for just $129. In our review of the original SE, we highlighted its well-sized screen, responsive interface and extensive library of apps. Don't miss out on this fantastic entry point into the world of smartwatches for just about anyone.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

Smartwatch savings aren't the only Apple deals on offer at Walmart. You can snag a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $189, tied for the lowest price we've seen yet. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Note that these are the Lightning charging model, not the recently revamped ones featuring a USB-C port.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $169 @ Walmart

Walmart has Bose's top-notch noise-canceling cans for 50 percent off ahead of Black Friday. Although not the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, it's still a solid deal if you're looking to upgrade your home office set-up or how you listen to your tunes. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices.