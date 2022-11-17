Walmart confirms PS5 restock for Black Friday — here’s how to get yours

Tracking down PS5 restock has been somewhat easier in recent months. However, as the holiday season rapidly approaches, demand is expected to spike and the availability of the console is almost certain to drop. Thankfully, Walmart has just confirmed details of its multiple PS5 restocks planned for the week of Black Friday.

First up, it should be noted that while there are hundreds of Black Friday deals at Walmart, there won’t be any discounts on the PS5 itself. The demand for Sony’s flagship console remains overwhelming, so it’ll be a while yet before we see the console sold at anything less than full price.

If you’re currently looking to secure a PS5 for holiday gifting — or even just for yourself — Walmart will be holding three PS5 restocks next week. The first will be held on Monday, November 21 at 12 p.m. ET. During this online sale the console will be available either standalone or bundled with God of War Ragnarök. To partake in this restock you will need to be a Walmart Plus member.

Following this members-only restock, there will be a drop open to all customers on Wednesday, November 23 at 12 p.m. ET. Both the PS5 console and the God of War Ragnarök bundle will be available online during this restock. Finally, there will be an in-store-only drop on Black Friday itself (Friday, November 25), you will not need a Walmart Plus membership for this restock either.

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. Walmart has confirmed it will offer multiple chance to buy a PS5 console as part of its Black Friday sale.

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. Walmart has confirmed it will restock the console next week.

The God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle comes with a PS5 console, a digital voucher for God of War Ragnarök, and a PS5 DualSense controller. There is also an equivalent PS5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarök bundle (opens in new tab) that will be available at Walmart next week.

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option.

Walmart hasn’t indicated the amount of stock that will be available during any of these PS5 restocks, but it seems a safe bet to assume the console will sell out quickly. If you want the best chance of securing a PS5 at Walmart next week we would advise signing up for a Walmart Plus membership in order to have access to the first drop on Monday. A 30-day subscription costs $12.95 which is a small price to pay if it helps you secure a console.

During previous Walmart PS5 restocks the retailer has released inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you log on around 10 a.m. and the console appears to be sold out it’s worth persisting as additional stock may become available. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from one hour to as long as three hours. So it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many gamers have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list. This will allow you to bypass the product page, which is often overloaded with traffic, and add the console to your cart directly from your wish list instead.

If you don’t manage to score a PS5 during any of these Walmart Black Friday PS5 restocks, or would rather purchase the console from an alternative retailer like Amazon or GameStop, be sure to check out our PS5 restock hub. It contains loads of useful information and tips to help you in your quest to secure a next-gen console this holiday season.