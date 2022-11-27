This Amazing Cyber Monday deal gets you a free iPad or Apple Watch with the iPhone 14 Pro

There are plenty of Cyber Monday deals to choose from already including some of the best phone deals that carried over from Black Friday. We've handpicked one that is irresistible thanks to the amount of freebies that come with it.

Right now, Verizon is offering the iPhone 14 Pro for $1000 off with trade-in and an eligible 5G plan (opens in new tab). The cherry on the cake is that Verizon is also offering a free iPad (9th generation), Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) or Beats Fit Pro after you select the iPhone 14 Pro. You need to sign up for a 5G unlimited plan to be eligible for the offer but with the amount of freebies, it's definitely worth it.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro: $1000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab) Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro when you trade-in your old phone and sign up for select 5G unlimited plans. Additional Cyber Monday promotions let you add an Apple Watch SE, an iPad or the Beats Fit Pro for free.

The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best phones available right now. Apple has given the Pro models a whole host of significant upgrades this year including a new Dynamic Island on the display. The phone brings the best performance ever on a smartphone with Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip and it also has stellar cameras with a 48MP main shooter.

This Verizon deal knocks off $1000 with trade-in and an unlimited 5G plan which is a great deal for the iPhone 14 Pro since it's usually priced at $999. With the addition of the iPad 64GB (9th generation) or the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) or the Beats Fit Pro, this is a deal that could save you close to a massive $1,900.

Keep in mind that at the moment the Pro model is on back-order, so you might have to wait till the holidays to get the phone delivered. Plus, it is slightly complicated to add everything to your cart on Verizon. You'll need to add all of the devices manually to your cart as you proceed through the checkout process. Sure, there are a lot of limitations and caveats, but you're still getting a lot of freebies if you were already planning on buying the iPhone 14 Pro.

We declared the iPhone 14 Pro the best phone under $1000 and with its sheer horsepower and camera capabilities that can crush any phone in its way. If you've been eyeing the latest iPhone, then this is one of the best deals to consider.

