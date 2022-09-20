This 65-inch 4K Fire TV just crashed to $389 at Best Buy

The holidays are the best time of year for TV deals. But if you can't wait till November, we've spotted an epic discount on one of our favorite budget TVs.

Currently at Best Buy, you can get the Insignia 65-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale for $389 (opens in new tab). Plus, you'll get a free 2nd-gen Echo Show 5 (opens in new tab) with your purchase. That's $180 off the TV and a savings of $84 on the Echo Show 5. By comparison, Amazon is offering it at its full price of $569 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: $569 $389 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Free Echo Show 5! The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Even better, for a limited time Best Buy is bundling a free 2nd-gen Echo Show 5 ($84 value) with this TV.

The Insignia F30 TV is one of the best TVs under $500. With a responsive user interface, Amazon Alexa support, and great sound, it does everything you need it to do without breaking the bank.

As well as having Alexa voice controls, you'll also get a microphone-equipped remote, and access to all the streaming apps you want. That includes Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV plus, HBO Max, and Amazon-owned services such as Prime Video and IMDB TV.

In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we were impressed by almost everything about this TV. The picture quality is crisp, and the sound is great for a TV in this price range. You'll get better sound quality if you pair your TV with one of the best soundbars, but the Insignia F30 series still delivers good audio on its own. You can also tweak the audio mix between Standard, Music, Movie, Clear Voice, Enhanced Bass and Custom settings.

Plus, we love that the TV includes a free Echo Show 5, which is essentially a compact and capable bedside smart display with a built-in camera and Alexa.