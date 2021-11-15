The ultimate Black Friday streaming deal is this Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off

Streaming your favorite holiday movies this year will be a breeze, once you take advantage one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet. Amazon's streaming stick gives you access to thousands of movies and TV shows, on Prime Video and on other services. And now, it's on sale for half off.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24 at Amazon, which is a massive 50% off. Even better, you can also get an additional 20 percent off with a trade-in of an eligible device.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available and right now it's 50% off in this Amazon Black Friday sale. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

Why the Fire TV Stick 4K is a good deal

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices on the market right now. It boasts excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation and an expansive app library. The slim, unobtrusive stick hides behind your TV in an HDMI port.

As our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review notes, the device streams gorgeous 4K HDR content and does it quickly. In addition to top-notch video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos Audio provides immersive sound that isn't offered by many other streaming devices at this price point.

We're also fans of the Alexa Voice remote. It can be control your TV, so you no longer need a bunch of remotes that just get lost in the couch anyway. Plus, with the touch of a button, you can activate Alexa and control navigation, search and playback with your voice.

While the Fire TV interface heavily promotes Prime Video content, the store has just about every app that's out there, so you can stream all the Netflix and Disney Plus shows you want.

We've championed the streaming stick at its full retail price, so at 50 percent off, it's even more of an easy recommendation. Be sure to check all the other best Amazon Black Friday deals today.