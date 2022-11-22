The PS5's Pulse 3D headset just dropped to $69 before Black Friday — lowest price ever

Black Friday deals are already here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup with fresh new gadgets. Because your PS5 is good, but it can be better. Especially if you invest in a set of headphones that support the console’s 3D audio.

Right now it’s possible to buy the PlayStation Pulse 3D headset for $69 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $30 off the normal $99 price tag, and the lowest ever price for a pair of Sony’s official PS5 headphones.

Take advantage of the PS5's immersive 3D audio at a discount, with Sony's own Pulse 3D wireless headset. Complete with 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and a solid wireless connection, it's one of the best ways to enjoy improved sound on your console — and now there's $30 off the usual price.

Sony already makes some of the best wireless headphones, so it’s no surprise that the Pulse 3D headset is one of the best PS5 headsets you can buy right now. Not only does this headset offer a clean and comfortable design, the fact it’s a first-party accessory means it’s been deliberately built to help you get the most out of your PS5.

In our PlayStation Pulse 3D review, we found that this headset has a headband that offers a comfortable adjustment-free fit, and soft cushiony earpads that won’t get too hot with prolonged use. You’re also looking at 12 hours of battery life, audio control buttons on the left cup, and super-fast, fuss-free pairing with your console. It’s also been built to tap into Sony’s 3D Audio tempest engine for more immersive gaming sound.

On top of that, the Pulse 3D headset is compatible with PS4, PS VR, Windows and Mac. There is a 3.5mm jack should you ever need it.

The Pulse 3D may not be the most feature-rich headset, nor does it have the best battery life, but it’s a fantastic buy for the average PS5 owner that wants an affordable headset that works well. Now that $30 has been knocked off the price, that makes the Pulse 3D even more compelling a purchase.

If you'd rather a pair of headphones that prioritize great sound over special gaming features, then consider picking up the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $228 — their lowest price ever.