The best Black Friday PS5 deals — get discounts on both PS5 and the new PS5 Slim now

Black Friday may officially be a week away at time of writing, but that hasn't stopped Sony from slashing prices on PS5 across both the US and in the UK.

This even includes the shiny new PS5 slim, which has seen a $60 saving on both the Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 console bundles respectively. Or if you have couch multiplayer sessions in the future, ten bucks more bags you an additional Dualsense controller.

Meanwhile, Sony's wildly popular console has been discounted heavily at a whole bunch of major retailers in the UK — dropping as low as £379 at Very. That's a sweet 67 quid saving, and one you definitely shouldn't sleep on if you're a keen gamer who has been holding out on get a PS5 until its price dropped.

In the US, deals on the console on its own are thin on the current, but there are several enticing discounts on the new PS5 Slim in bundles that include brilliant games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Below, we'll guide you through the best Black Friday PS5 deals, spanning discounts on both the original launch model console and the PS5 Slim.

PS5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Amazon

The new PS5 Slim doesn't seem to be discounted on its own in the States — it has just been released, after all — but at least you can make a nice saving with this bundle, where you're essentially getting Insomniac's awesome Marvel's Spider-Man 2 thrown in for free. The Slim also has an advantage over the OG model in that it has 1TB of NVMe storage, rather than 825GB.

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle: was $599 now $499 @ Walmart

The latest Call of Duty only recently hit shelves so this bundle is a pretty good deal. The campaign wraps up the story this rebooted trilogy first started in 2019's Modern Warfare, but let's be honest: we're all here for the multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

PS5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarok and extra DualSense Wireless Controller bundle: was $527 now $509 @ Walmart

Admittedly this is a small saving. But hey, a deal is a deal. This bundle packs in the increasingly rare original PS5 Digital Edition, Kratos' incredible sequel and an additional DualSense Controller with a camo pattern.

PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle: was £539 now £399 @ Argos

The best Black Friday PS5 bundle deal we can find in good old Blighty at time of writing. For a whisker under £400, you get a PS5 with 825GB storage and Spider-Man 2 thrown in as a freebie. What's not to love?

PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Twin Docking Station and Charge Cable bundle: was $549 now £469 @ Currys

This is another attractive Black Friday PS5 bundle deal, and one that seems to be unique to Currys. Your £469 gets you a docking station for your DualSense controller, a USB-A charging cable and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.