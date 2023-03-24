Target just confirmed its first-ever PS5 discount — how to get yours

A few months ago just finding PS5 restock for the regular retail price was considered quite an achievement. And while the console has enjoyed a period of significantly increased availability in 2023, we definitely didn’t expect any sort of PS5 discount in the near future.

That’s why it’s a very pleasant surprise that Target has confirmed it will be selling the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle for $509 next week (opens in new tab). That’s a $50 saving compared to the bundle's full list price of $559, and it should go without saying that this is the best PS5 deal we’ve spotted to date.

This deal will be live between Sunday, March 26 and Friday, April 1, but we expect the discounted PS5 bundle to sell out well in advance of its end date.

(opens in new tab) PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle: was $559 now $509 @ Target (opens in new tab)

The PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle comes with a PS5 Disc console, a digital voucher for the full God of War Ragnarök game, and a DualSense controller. This excellent bundle will be $50 off at Target starting Sunday, March 26. The deal is set to run until Friday, April 1 but we suspect it'll sell out before then.

Even two years plus after launch, the PS5 remains one of the hottest tech items on the planet. In fact, as of December last year, it's crossed over the 32 million units sold threshold. Of course, we’re not surprised that Sony’s flagship console continues to be a best-seller, we labeled it “the future of console gaming” in our PS5 review , and that assessment rings just as accurate now as it did back then.

The PS5 is a phenomenal gaming machine packing seriously cutting-edge hardware, Its flagship component is the lightning-fast SSD that has practically made loading screens a problem of the past, but you shouldn’t overlook its excellent DualSense controller either. This premium pad includes inventive features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that do an excellent job of ratcheting up your in-game immersion.

As noted, this $50 discount is on the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle rather than the standalone machine, but that’s not a bad thing. The follow-up to 2018’s God of War reboot, Ragnarök currently tops our list of the best PS5 games for very good reason. In our God of War Ragnarök review we called the game “worthy of the gods” and praised its cinematic storytelling, engaging combat and remarkably impressive visuals.

If you’re interested in scoring one of these discounted PS5 bundles next week we strongly recommend being ready to purchase the minute the deal does live. Target has already advised that “quantities are limited” and we expect the retailer to sell out fairly quickly. Even if the supply of the PS5 has now finally caught up with demand, a discount of this quality is highly unlikely to be available for very long.