Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds just hit cheapest price ever — and we think they rock

Time is running out for shopping, but there are plenty of great holiday deals still out there. And that includes our favorite wireless earbuds, as the Sony WF-1000XM4 have dropped to an all-time lowest price.

Right now the Sony WF-1000XM4 are on sale for $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a fantastic 36% savings of $101. This Sony WF-1000XM4 deal is the best price we've seen for some of the best wireless earbuds out there.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $178 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These wireless earbuds are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds (opens in new tab) available. With a charging case that can hold up to 36 hours of playback, a slick design, and Alexa integration, the Sony WF-1000 XM4 make an excellent AirPods Pro alternative.

We love these earbuds and our Sony WF-1000XM4 review proves it. The first thing you'll notice about the XM4's is their beautiful design (a major departure from the XM3), but there's beauty under the hood too with "elite sound, noise cancellation, and awesome features."

Sony has been in the audio game for decades and it shows in the sound of these buds. The WF-1000XM4 feature Sony's 360 audio (its take on Apple's spatial audio) and a sound profile that "complements all media formats, from music and movies to podcasts and eBooks."

The ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) of these earbuds is just as impressive with 20 different levels of adjustable ambient noise. With the ANC enabled you can expect up to 8 hours battery life moving and up to 12 hours with it disabled.

With their comfy fit and IPX4 sweat and water resistance, these earbuds are great for everyday music listening but can also be your workout partner. While we'd like slightly better call quality, these really are some of the most well-rounded buds on the market.

We rate these buds highly but if you'd like to take a look at some other offers check out our best headphone deals for the best prices on headphones and earbuds.



