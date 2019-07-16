Sonos One Prime Day Deal: The Best Alexa Speaker Is Cheaper Than Ever

It's rare to see Sonos speakers on sale. So grab this one while it lasts.

With the kickoff of Prime Day, Amazon has marked the Sonos One (Gen 2) down to $179, which is $20 off its original price of $199. In addition, you'll get a $50 Amazon gift card.

The deal only lasts until tomorrow morning, so move fast if you're interested.

Sonos One: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The Sonos One is the best-sounding Alexa speaker on the market. It can pair with other Sonos speakers, and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. View Deal

If you're a Sonos fan, Amazon has discounted a number of the company's speakers in the form of gift card bundles. You can currently get the Sonos Playbar TV Soundbar and Sonos Wall Mount Kit with a $50 Amazon gift card for $699. And if you're a multi-room-audio junkie, you can get a two-room set of the Sonos Play:1 with a $30 Amazon gift card for $298.

For serious audiophiles, the Sonos Beam Alexa-powered soundbar is currently available for $359 ($40 off the usual price of $399) and comes with two $50 Amazon gift cards. Find out more here.