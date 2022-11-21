Save $200 on this KitchenAid mixer in a killer Black Friday deal

If you enjoy your bake offs, and after an excellent stand mixer, we’ve just found a killer sale in the Black Friday deals that are already underway.

Right now, the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is on sale for just $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s an incredible discount of $200 off its original price of $449, making it the lowest price yet; cooking fans won't want to miss this deal.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The KitchenAid stand mixer comes with a five-quart capacity which is ideal for heavy mixtures, and up to nine dozen cookies. Its powerful 10 speeds can mix bake treats, and whip up a storm in less time. Plus, its bowl-lift design makes it easier to add ingredients, and it has three lock points for maximum stability. Designed to be easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe. You can even use this mixer for other culinary tasks if you purchase the different attachments to make pasta, burgers, ice cream and more.

With its iconic, retro appeal and impressive power to quickly beat, knead and whip up a storm, the KitchenAid stand mixer is a home essential and gold standard. As one of the best KitchenAid stand mixers, this professional, 5 Quart bowl-lift stand is ideal for serious bakers.

It has a sufficient capacity for large quantities, and the bowl-lift design allows a more thorough mixing performance. What's more, this KitchenAid stand mixer deal is available in four retro colors to suit every kitchen. Ranging from the iconic Empire Red, Onyx Black, Ink Blue and Silver. There is literally a match for everyone. And at such a great price, this offer won’t be around for much longer.

It’s no surprise that the KitchenAid ranked highly on our best stand mixers guide, which makes it more of a worthwhile purchase. The KitchenAid bowl-lift stand mixer in particular was praised for its incredible power, heavy duty design, large bowl capacity and ability to knead dough to perfection, which makes it a great alternative if you don’t have one of the best bread machines at hand. Like all KitchenAid stand mixers, it has a soft start feature to ensure you don’t get flour or ingredients spilling everywhere.

The only potential downside to the KitchenAid 5 Quart Bowl-Lift design is the weight. Since it weighs in at 30 pounds, it’s rather heavy to lift and store. So if you’re going to invest in this professional model, be sure it’s in a designated spot in your kitchen where you don’t have to keep moving it around. In any case, its power, ease of use, and stylish look is certainly great value for money. Hurry now before this great deal gets snapped up!

For other great savings, check out our Black Friday deals live blog for the latest updates on deals and record-low prices. Stand mixers are also one of the best gifts for home cooks this holiday season.