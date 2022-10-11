Run, don't walk — Adidas’ most popular running shoe is $100 off for Prime Day

As a fitness editor, I test the best running shoes on the market for a living, and one of the most popular pairs around — the Adidas Ultraboost 21, has over $100 off in today’s Amazon Prime Day sales .

Right now, the men's Adidas Ultraboost 21 is down to $76 from $180, and the women's Adidas Ultraboost 21 has dropped to $85. The price varies depending on colorway and sizing, but either way, this is a great deal on a fantastic running shoe. It might be last year's model, but if you're looking for a pair of cheap running shoes that'll go the distance, and look cool in the gym, read on to find out more.

The price of the Adidas Ultraboost 21 varies depending on the size you choose and the colorway you pick, but either way, you're getting a great deal on these running shoes. With a thick wedge of Adidas' Boost midsole foam, these are bouncy, comfortable running shoes, designed to cope with easy miles. At the time of writing, Amazon have a wide variety of sizes and colorways in stock, so grab this deal while you can.

For a shoe to be on it’s 22nd iteration, it must be doing something right. The Ultraboost is Adidas’ most popular daily running shoe — it’s designed to be comfortable, hardworking, and durable, and the Ultraboost 21 ticks all of these boxes. It’s last seasons shoe, as Adidas launched the Ultraboost 22 earlier this year, but don’t let that put you off.

Like the newer version of the shoe, the Adidas Ultraboost 21 has a bootie-like construction. The upper fits like a sock, which wraps around the foot. There’s a thick wedge of Adidas’ Boost foam in the midsole, which is designed to be comfortable and bouncy, while giving you a good amount of energy return as you run. There’s also a soft, flexible support around the Achilles tendon, designed to give you extra support should you need.

With the Ultraboost 21, Adidas also unveiled it’s “Linear Energy Push”, or simply LEP design for the first time. This is a fancy name for the plastic insert Adidas added to the outsole, designed to give runners 15% more torsional rigidity, allowing you to use the shoe to pick up the pace when you need it.

All-in-all, this is a solid shoe for easy or long miles. It can easily get you around your first 5K, or the bulk of your long runs if you’re training for a marathon. It also looks great, which is a huge selling point, as if you’re spending $80 on a shoe, why not get one you can run-commute in, and then wear all day in the office?