Quick! Snag the iPad Pro for $150 off ahead of Black Friday

We are still a couple of days away from the Black Friday but there are already countless Black Friday deals. We are working to bring you our top picks and this deal on the excellent iPad Pro 2021 is a great offer on one of our favorite tablets.

Right now, the iPad Pro 2021 11" (128GB) is on sale for $849 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a great savings of $150 and cheapest price ever. This is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday iPad deals you can find available now.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 2021 11" Wi-Fi + Cellular (128GB): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous liquid retina display and 5G support. Plus, it offers impressive battery life and great sound with four speakers installed on such a sleek tablet.

While the iPad Pro 2022 is newer and offers an ever faster M2 chip, the iPad Pro 2021 still ranks among the best tablets available.

Our iPad Pro 2021 11.9-inch review (opens in new tab) was full of praise for the tablet, complete with full 5G integration and a 12MP front camera that keeps you in frame during video calls. In our tests, the 13" iPad Pro lasted for an impressive 13 hours and 42 minutes.

All of this creates a package that is a great option for work and play on the go that we described at the time of our review as the "best iPad ever."

Attaching a Magic Keyboard turns the iPad Pro into a capable 2-in-1 laptop, but you'll normally spend $299. Fortunately, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch is $231 right now on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $68 off.

Everybody wants a great iPad at a great price so make sure grab this deal ASAP. And if you prefer the bigger model, the iPad Pro 12-inch is $200 off right now ahead of Black Friday.