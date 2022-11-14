iPad Pro just crashed to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

You don’t need to wait until next week to start shopping Black Friday deals. Retailers are already slashing the prices of some of our favorite devices such as the excellent iPad Pro 2021.

Right now, the iPad Pro 2021 12.9” (128GB) is on sale for $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable savings of $300 compared to its full retail price of $1,099. This is also the lowest-ever price we’ve spotted for this top-quality Apple tablet. It’s easily one of the strongest Black Friday iPad deals you can score right now.

$300 off: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 has been slashed $300 at Best Buy, which brings this 128GB configuration down to its lowest price of just $799. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support. Plus, it offers an impressive battery life and surprisingly powerful speakers for such a thin tablet.

This is technically no longer Apple’s flagship tablet — the iPad Pro 2022 was released earlier this year — but this 2021 model still has plenty to offer. In fact, we still rank it as one of the best tablets you can buy. That’s because of its powerful M1 chip, and its gorgeous mini-LED display that delivers top-notch brightness, colors and contrast.

In our iPad Pro 2021 review , we called the tablet the “best iPad ever” and praised the tablet for a whole load of reasons beyond just its M1 processor and mini-LED display. Its Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4.0 support, 5G connectivity and novel new Center Stage feature were real highlights. The high price of its accessory remains disappointing though. If you want to use an iPad as a laptop alternative you’ll need to shell out for a pricey Apple Magic Keyboard (opens in new tab), but at least this deal will save you $300 that you can put towards extras.

Our extensive testing also revealed pretty strong battery life, with the iPad Pro 2021 managing 10 hours 48 minutes on a full charge. We also love its powerful four speakers that fill a room with sound well enough that you might not need to worry about charging up your Bluetooth speaker. Overall, whether you’re looking for a tablet for work, streaming or gaming, the iPad Pro 2021 is suited to it all — and it looks darn good while doing it.

iPad deals have a history of selling out reasonably quickly, especially when models drops to an all-time low price. So, make sure to take a look as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment. Plus, check out our Black Friday deals live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest savings and discounts.