Prime Day phone deals 2022 — best sales right now

Prime Day phone deals are off to a strong start. While Amazon isn't the most popular retailer for smartphone deals, now that Prime Day is here, there are plenty of Prime Day phone deals to choose from.

Amazon is particularly good at offering deals on unlocked phones. So if you're still browsing through the best cheap cell phone plans or don't have a phone to trade-in (as many carriers require), these Prime Day phone deals can make it easy to upgrade to a new phone on the cheap.

Beyond Amazon, Verizon is offering some compelling iPhone deals, if you're willing to jump through a few hoops. Otherwise, below are the best Prime Day phone deals you can get right now.

Best Prime Day phone deals

(opens in new tab) Unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro (128GB): was $729, now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although over a year old, we still think the OnePlus 9 Pro (opens in new tab) is a fine phone, and at $500 it's the cheapest it's ever been. The Snapdragon 888 chip packs a lot of power, and the quad rear cameras, tuned by camera-maker Hasselblad, produce some of the best pictures you can get. And when you run the battery down, there's 65W fast charging to get you going again.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Moto G Power (2021/128GB): was $399 now $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are multiple versions of the Moto G Power out there, but the 2021 model lasts the longest and has a better processor than the 2022 version. Amazon is knocking the price of the 2021 model (128GB) to just $239. When it comes to duration, it packs the best phone battery life of any phone we've tested lasting a whopping 14:04.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro (5G/128GB): was $899 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The flagship Google Pixel 6 Pro has dropped to $819 at Amazon. This epic Android device packs a Google Tensor processor, 120Hz display, incredible camera array, and a beautiful redesign. It's one of the best value smartphones on the market and thanks to this Amazon deal it's now an even better deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): was $1,399, now $979 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's top-tier handset has absolutely crashed in price for Prime Day, with the base model on sale with a whopping 30% off. With four cameras, a huge and beautiful display, and a built-in stylus for doodling, note-taking and more, the Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) is our favorite Android phone right now. That makes this deal one of the best we've seen so far this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals — best sales right now

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE (2020): was $350 now $249 (Total Wireless) @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're willing to buy a carrier-locked model of the iPhone SE (2020), Amazon is selling the Total Wireless variant for a decent price. $249 for the iPhone SE is a steal, especially since you get a very good camera and fast A13 Bionic chip in a compact design.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: up to $800 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While Amazon's a disappointment when it comes to iPhone deals, rival stores are offering some great discounts right now. For example, Best Buy's willing to deduct $800 off of a new iPhone 13 Pro if you trade in a valuable-enough handset and activate your new iPhone with certain carriers.

(opens in new tab) iPhone (multiple models): up to $200 gift card @ Visible (opens in new tab)

You don't need to trade-in a phone to get this iPhone discount. Just port your phone number to Visible when buying an eligible iPhone and you'll get your gift card shortly after. Even better, you don't need to buy the most expensive iPhones - this offer works even if you buy the cheaper iPhone SE 2022 too, and there's $100 on offer if you go for the older iPhone SE 2020.

(opens in new tab) iPhone (multiple models): get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

Paying for six months of any iPhone contract will get you another six months added for free. That includes everything from unlimited data downwards, and for the iPhone SE all the way up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

How to find the best phone deals

Prime Day phone deals can vary widely from device to device. Typical savings range from $50 to $100 off the leading models, but now that Prime Day deals are in full swing, we expect to see even more substantial savings, particularly on devices that came out earlier in the year or in late 2021.

Chief among these will be budget offerings, but Google and Samsung flagships are in the mix. Beware something that looks too good to be true. Oftentimes, carriers and retailers will hide the true price behind activation or payment plan deals. These require you to tie yourself to a 24-month contract to receive the bill credits (lest you pay the carrier back for the remainder). You'll also sometimes need a trade-in and/or new line activation.

In your search, you might come across some refurbished devices (marked as "Renewed"). These can be hit or miss, so approach them with caution.

