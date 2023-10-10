Pretty much all my favorite PS5 games are on sale for Prime Day — here's the 13 you should buy

October Prime Day has arrived and Amazon’s second major sales event of the year has brought with it a massive sale on some of the best PS5 games. From God of War Ragnarök to Elden Ring this is your chance to pick up essential PS5 titles for cheap.

What’s most impressive about this sale isn’t just the quantity of games included, but the quality. Many of the biggest PS5 exclusives have been reduced including Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. And if that wasn’t enough there’s also money off some of the biggest games of 2023 including the Resident Evil 4 remake, Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4.

If you’ve just upgraded to a PS5, or are a patient gamer who doesn’t buy games at launch, this Prime Day sale is rewarding you with epic deals on PS5 games that deserve a place in every owner’s library. Here are my 13 favorite picks...

Prime Day PS5 game deals — Top picks

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Aloy is back, and this time PlayStation's newest icon is venturing to new lands and squaring off against a whole range of new robotic enemies in Horizon Forbidden West. This gorgeous open-world game is a real looker on the PS5, and its cinematic story will hook you from the very start. If you're looking for a content-rich PlayStation exclusive, this latest entry in the Horizon saga will keep you occupied deep into your first school semester.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Diablo 4: was $69 now $47 @ Amazon

The latest entry in the beloved dungeon-crawling looter is the biggest Diablo game to date. In Diablo 4 you can take on the forces of hell by yourself or in co-op and craft a unique character who fits your individual playstyle. This Prime Day deal may appear to be on solely the PS4 version of the game, but you're actually getting a "Cross Gen Bundle" which includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game in a single package.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

Street Fighter 6: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

The latest entry in the beloved Street Fighter franchise offers a "classic experience built for a modern era" which in simple terms means that Street Fighter 6 combines the series' trademark polished fighting gameplay with a vibrant art style and a suite of modes that allow you to play how you. It's the most accessible Street Fighter to date, but it's also deep enough for fighting game veterans to sink their teeth into for hours.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

In many ways Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was created to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $45 @ Amazon

The Last of Us Part 1 is a full remake of the original game designed to take full advantage of the PS5. Experience Joel and Ellie's cross-country journey like you never have before with across-the-board visual and gameplay improvements. The game's DLC chapter Left Behind is also included and has also been graphically overhauled.

Spider-Man Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition): was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is a spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man on PS4 and follows teenage Miles Morales as he looks to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a dangerous new enemy that is threatening to destroy New York. This Ultimate Edition also includes a copy of Spider-Man Remastered. It's the perfect web-slinging package to hold you over until Spider-Man 2.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the best PS4 games, so it's fitting that Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is one of the best PS5 games. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is a light upgrade for the hit open-world game, featuring better graphics, smoother frame rates and a few other quality-of-life improvements. The big addition, however, is the satisfying Iki Island story expansion.

Returnal: was $69 now $29 @Amazon

Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.