Amazon is giving Prime members a free copy of Fallout 3 — here’s how to claim yours

Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout” TV show is one of the biggest streaming hits of the year pulling in impressive viewing figures, and high critical praise to match, and the online retailer is celebrating this success by offering Amazon Prime subscribers a free Fallout video game.

Until June 12, Amazon Prime members can claim a free copy of Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition on PC (redeemed via GOG). This freebie is being offered via Prime Gaming, and to grab yours just head to the Prime Gaming hub, visit the “Games” section, select Fallout 3 and follow the instructions to download your free game.

Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition (PC): FREE @ Amazon

Fallout 3 is the defining game of the Fallout franchise, and it's currently free thanks to Prime Gaming. You play a resident of Vault 101 who must step into the Capital Wasteland after your father goes missing. In this beloved RPG you'll explore the ruins of Washington, meet memorable characters and shoot more Super Mutants than you count. Plus, Amazon is offering the GOTY Edition which includes access to all five of the game's DLC expansions.

Even better, Fallout 3 is not the only free game you can get on Prime Gaming right now. The gaming service is offering free copies of Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars, Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, Chivalry 2 and Electrician Simulator. Plus, if you’ve got a real craving for Fallout, the latest entry in the franchise, the online-focused Fallout 76 is also available to all Prime accounts.

Prime Gaming is one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits giving subscribers access to a rotating selection of free games each month, as well as in-game items and DLC for some of the most popular titles around including Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and Madden NFL 24.

If you have Amazon Prime, you already have access to Prime Gaming. So, make sure you’re claiming your free games each month. And don’t worry if you don’t have time to play right now because once you’ve claimed a game, it’s yours to keep. So grab the latest freebies now, and you can play later.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Fallout 3 is a legendary role-playing game

Released in 2008, Fallout 3 set the template that the franchise continues to follow to this day and is arguably the most influential and celebrated game in the entire series. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios the team behind The Elder Scrolls, Fallout 3 is a sprawling RPG with a large emphasis on player choice.

You start as a young resident of Vault 101 living in the (relative) safety of the sealed underground bunker. However, when your father goes missing in mysterious circumstances, you must venture out into the irradiated ruins of Washington D.C. to locate him. Once you step out of Vault 101, you’re free to set off in any direction.

Throughout your wandering in the wasteland, you’ll meet all manner of memorable characters, face various mutated threats and take on dozens of quests. Many missions can play out in different ways based on your actions, and a few will test your morals. After all, in the world of Fallout distinguishing the good from the bad is a lot easier said than done.

While the Fallout series started with an isometric perspective and turn-based battles, Fallout 3 took inspiration from popular first-person shooters of the day and switched things up in dramatic ways. Even by 2008 standards, its shooting gameplay is a little imprecise, but if you’re struggling to aim, you can always rely on the V.A.T.S. auto-targeting system to pull off satisfying headshots with ease.

Prime Gaming is giving away the Game of the Year Edition of Fallout 3 which is a big deal as it includes all five DLC expansions. These are Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta. Each is worth playing, and Point Lookout and The Pitt in particular rank as some of the best DLC ever made.

Fallout 3 is a hugely revered RPG and won numerous awards in the months after its release. It’s somewhat dated compared to modern role-playing games, but it’s still extremely playable and packs some of the best world-building and quest-writing in the entire genre. If the Fallout TV show has you eager to explore the wasteland, don’t miss this epic Prime Gaming freebie.