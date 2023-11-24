WTF! You can already get $250 off M3 MacBook Pros in huge Apple Black Friday sale

Didn’t expect M3 MacBook Pro Black Friday deals? Think again. I’m just as surprised as you to see every single model receive a sizable price cut — bearing in mind these are some of the best laptops that have literally just come out this month.

Right now, you can get up to $200 off the M3 MacBook Pro at Amazon , with huge savings spanning across both the new 14 and 16-inch models of Apple’s prosumer laptop. Seriously, with savings this good, why even bother looking for last generation’s models.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,749 @ B&H

Going for the middle of the range bags you a $200 price cut, the additional Thunderbolt 4 port, M3 Pro power (to really turbocharge that graphics performance),18GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and the choice of that gorgeous Space Black finish.

M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

The M3 MacBook Pro replaces the 13-inch model for prosumer enthusiasts, and with $150 off, this offers fantastic value for money. Not only are you getting great performance and battery life from the new M3 chip, but you get all the goodness of that 14-inch Pro frame — including that 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display and an expanded port selection.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

Want a little extra screen real estate? The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro gives you just that. Alongside that, the core count of that M3 Pro goes up to a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, and you can appreciate that Liquid Retina XDR display all the more with a bigger canvas.

M3 Max MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $3,199 now $2,999 @ Amazon

We have reviewed the 16-inch version of the M3 Max MacBook Pro , and for all the love we have for it, this 14-inch model is more than worth the $200 price cut. This is a serious monster for creative professionals on-the-go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD.

With the new 3nm chipsets, these are the fastest and most power efficient MacBook Pros available right now. The end results speak for themselves, as we absolutely love the M3 Max MacBook Pro for its mind-blowing power — all contained within that sleek, durable design that looks even better in Space Black (kind of like the laptop Batman would use).

And then we move over to the standard M3 MacBook Pro, which is the 14-inch replacement to the 13-inch model that is (finally) being discontinued. That means R.I.P. Touch Bar and hello full-size function keys. On top of that, it means more ports and that gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display.

If there's one thing we know about Apple Black Friday deals, it's that the Cupertino crew steer clear of reducing the prices of their latest hardware, which is what makes these savings so surprising! Don't miss out, as stock will vanish quickly.