My favorite trail running shoes are $56 off in this sale

As a fitness editor and marathon runner, I’m lucky enough to test some of the best running shoes on the market. When it comes to trail running shoes , I have a few requirements — they need to be firm enough to feel stable when running over rocks and uneven ground, but also cushioned enough to get me from my front door to the trail, coping with a bit of concrete. I’ll caveat this by pointing out I’m not a serious trail runner — you won’t find me taking on the UTMB anytime soon. With that in mind, my go-to pair of trail running shoes are on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Running Shoes are on sale for $74.97 at Nike. That's $56 off their regular $130 price. The Women's Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX is also on sale for $136.97 ($23 off). The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 — a running shoe that's got all the comfort of the classic Pegasus road shoe, but with a grippier outsole to cope with muddy terrains. It looks great too, not that you'll care once it's covered in mud. (For more ways to save, make sure to read our guide to the best Nike promo codes).

The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 is currently on sale on the Nike website in the male's version. It's available for $74 in most colorways — black, maroon, turquoise, and light blue, and there are a number of sizes still in stock. The women's GORE-TEX version is also on sale for $136 (was $160).

Unlike its road cousin, the Pegasus Trail 3 doesn’t have a forefoot Zoom Air unit, although it does have the same React foam midsole for a responsive, cushioned underfoot feel. Forget everything you’ve ever heard about trail running shoes — this totally replaces that old-school stiff midsole with something far plusher. You won’t feel the stones or the tree roots underfoot, you’ll bounce over them. The main difference between this and the road version is the outsole, which has a pattern designed to mimic mountain bike tires for a good grip on slippy terrains.

The main drawback with this shoe is the outsole, which some runners find just isn’t grippy enough on wet and muddy terrain. If you’re running on lighter trails, you should be fine in the Pegasus Trail 3, but if you’re off on a more technical adventure, you might be disappointed.

It’s also worth noting that unlike the GORE-TEX version of this shoe, the upper on this version isn’t fully water resistant, so if you run through puddles, your feet will get wet. Of course, like most good trail running shoes, the upper dries quickly, but if you’re looking for something fully waterproof, you’ll want to pay more for the GORE-TEX layer.