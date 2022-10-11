My favorite Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds just price dropped by 47% on Prime Day

I became physically (and admittedly, emotionally) attached to the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds, and now they've dropped by nearly 50% in price during the Amazon Prime Early Access sales.

The earbuds have been recommended by more than 20 Grammy-winning audio producers and boast a wealth of high-tech features guaranteed to send your music experience skyrocketing. I couldn't get enough of these powerful pocket rocket earbuds, and now you can save a staggering $80 on them.

They're ergonomically designed to deliver an audio masterclass using tailored HearID ANC (noise-cancellation) technology, 3D surround sound, and ambient noise settings to adjust the experience to your unique ear canal. What's more, you can choose from four ear tip and wing sizes for a custom fit, locking sound in and securing your buds to your ears.

We're no strangers to testing and rating some of the best headphones on the market, so seeing the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro down from $169.99 to $89.99 (opens in new tab) is pretty exciting stuff. Find out why we love them below.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds: $169.99 $89.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds combine high-tech HearID ANC (noise cancellation), ambient noise, and 3D surround sound to produce seriously high-res audio. Using coaxial dual driver tech, vocals are crystal clear and bass sonorous. You even have a comprehensive app to customise sound to your ears.



The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are designed with music lovers in mind - nothing is an afterthought.

The earbuds use a multipoint Bluetooth connection, allowing you to connect to several Bluetooth devices simultaneously. They also support LDAC mode (Sony's high-res audio streaming technology) to deliver premium sound performance, alongside a whopping six mics and AI-noise reduction.

If you're after customization, these buds won't disappoint. Four ear tip and wing options help you find a suitable fit for your ear canal and you can download the Soundcore app to access a wide variety of sound settings.

My favorite feature is the HearID ANC technology. Through the app, you can map your unique ear canal to your buds (imagine the fingerprint tech you use to set up iPhone Touch ID but for your ear), tailoring frequencies and decibels accordingly. You can also switch between transparency mode and wind noise reduction, auto-adjusting to your environment.

Usability has been well thought through, you have touch controls on your buds including volume, skip a song, play/pause, voice assistant, and more, and all controls are customizable in the app.