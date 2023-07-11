My favorite portable projector is $100 off for Prime Day — and it's good enough to replace a TV

By Kate Kozuch
published

Don't skip out on this Prime Day deal

XGIMI Mo Go 2 portable projector
(Image credit: XGIMI)

While there are plenty of excellent Prime Day TV deals happening right now, I think you should consider getting a projector on sale instead — specifically, one of my favorite projectors that's so good, it actually stopped me from buying a TV.

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector is $299 at Amazon. It normally costs $399, so for Prime Day deals, you'll save $100 on a recently released model that's packed with all the features I think you're looking for out of a portable projector.

XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector: was $399 now $299 at Amazon
Powered by 400 ISO lumens, the XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector is a superb projector for the price. Not only does it project a screen up to 120 inches, but with the built-in smart TV interface, dozens streaming apps are ready to use. You could hook up your laptop or smartphone if you prefer, of course. Get it for an all-time-low price of $299 during Prime Day.

View Deal

While a projector can't beat the picture quality and brightness of a TV, it gives you the flexibility to enjoy content in multiple places. 

In my small rented bedroom, I didn't want to sacrifice wall space to mount a TV, so instead I use the XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector on a portion of a blank wall when I want to watch my favorite shows. Then, I can take the projector outside for a backyard movie theater experience. 

My favorite thing about this projector is that it has auto-focus and auto-keystone features, so there's virtually zero hassle to getting a good picture. Even when the projector is set up at a funky angle, it automatically positions the projection as an even rectangle.

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector runs Android TV, so when connected to the internet, dozens of streaming apps are ready to use. I primarily watch Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and YouTube on the projector, but I should note that not every major streaming platform is supported. That said, you can connect and mirror your laptop, tablet, and smartphone, too. 

I doubt this deal will last past Prime Day, so if a portable projector sounds right for you, don't wait long. 

Kate Kozuch
Kate Kozuch

Kate Kozuch is an editor at Tom’s Guide covering smartwatches, TVs and everything smart-home related. Kate also appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom's Guide TikTok account, which you should be following. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her on an exercise bike, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef. 