My favorite portable charger is just $10 at Amazon — so I’m buying another one

If I’m leaving home for any significant length of time, my Anker PowerCore Slim portable charger is one of the first items I grab. And through countless outdoor adventures, sporting events and music festivals, it’s never let me down. And this essential accessory has just dropped to a remarkably low price courtesy of Amazon.

Right now, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is on sale for $10 at Amazon. That’s more than half-off its full retail price of $21, and a new lowest price ever for the premium power bank. Just make sure you’ve selected the coupon box before checking out otherwise you won’t receive the full discount.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $10 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. This travel essential is now on sale for just $10, just make sure you check the coupon box in order to get the full discount.

We rank the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 as one of the best portable chargers you can buy, and it’s Tom’s Guide’s favorite Anker model as well. As the name suggests, it offers a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh which is enough to fully charge up a smartphone between two and three times, depending on the model.

It’s also great for giving your phone a battery boost in a pinch. During our testing, we got an additional 21% worth of charge in just 15 minutes, and 76% in an hour with an iPhone 12.

This Anker power bank also comes sporting a rugged design that allows you to throw it into a bag or shove it into a pocket without fear of it getting damaged or badly scuffed. In fact, I’ve been extensively using mine for more than three years and there’s barely a scratch on it. Anker also claims it’s been subject to various drop tests and survived intact. We wouldn’t recommend putting those claims to the test, but it’s reassuring to know it can survive a fall.

My only real disappointment with the Anker PowerCore Slim is that the USB-C port is input only. It can be used to charge up the power bank itself, but has no output function so is unable to juice up your phone or other devices. Is this an annoyance as USB-C cables are now the standard and almost all new phones ship with one.

Overall, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is a fantastic portable charger. Now on sale for just $10, there’s little reason not to purchase one, either for yourself or a loved one who is always running out of phone battery. We're unlikely to see a cheaper deal during Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year or Black Friday sales either.