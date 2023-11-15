My favorite MacBook accessories are on sale for Black Friday — 7 must-haves I recommend

Apple's MacBooks are some of the best laptops right out of the box because of their premium build quality and power efficiency. Apple laptops like the MacBook Air M2, MacBook Air 15-inch, the new M3-powered MacBook Pro 14-inch and the powerful MacBook Pro 16-inch are perfect for both work and play.

As brilliant as these machines are, you can get even more out of them with the right accessories. Thankfully, Black Friday deals can help you save big on these items.

Back in March I wrote about my 5 favorite MacBook accessories. With Black Friday sales picking up steam, I wanted to write a similar post about what's available during the upcoming shopping season. Not only are most of the items I wrote about then now on sale again, but there are also a few others I want to recommend. After all, if you’re already saving money, why not grab an extra accessory or two?

Here are 7 must-have MacBook accessories you should get right now.

7 must-have MacBook accessories

Soqool laptop stand: was $19 now $17 @ Amazon

If you want a better viewing and writing angle for your MacBook, this Soqool laptop stand will do the trick. You can't adjust its height, but this sturdy piece of aluminum will keep your laptop in place no matter how hard you type. The low price is a bonus.

HumanCentric vertical laptop stand for desks: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

This laptop stand is ideal for those who use MacBooks specifically at their desks. Not only does a MacBook take up less space thanks to this stand, but the vertical position allows for better airflow.

Belkin iPhone MagSafe Camera Mount: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon

The latest MacBooks have good cameras but they can't match the iPhone's. Thankfully, you can now use your iPhone via the Continuity Camera feature. With this Belkin camera mount, you're able to place your iPhone on top of your MacBook's display and make yourself look better while video conferencing. Right now, only the white version of this mount is on sale.

Logitech MX Master 3: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

The Logitech MX Master 3 features a comfortable and ergonomic design, unique productivity features that are adaptable to specific software, a magnetic scroll wheel and long battery life. Professionals who spend the majority of their workdays using specialized programs like Excel, Photoshop or Final Cut Pro will find this mouse especially useful. The MX Master 3 has dozens of customizable options, but even if you’re interested in only a few of them, it’s worth checking out.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac features a keyboard layout designed and optimized for macOS and iPadOS. Its tactile switches provide a satisfying amount of resistance and don’t make much noise when pressed. This backlight keyboard is small, sturdy and easy to carry around. You can pair it with up to three Mac computers or iPads.

Mokin USB-C adapter for MacBook Pro/Air: was $26 now $24 @ Amazon

The Mokin USB-C adapter for MacBook Pro/Air lets you connect USB-A devices to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. This USB-C dock has two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB-A 3.2 ports and a headphone jack. The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air already come with a good amount of ports but it never hurts to have more. Plus, this dock attaches directly to your laptop, which is a nice bonus.