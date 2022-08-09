MacBook Air M1 just got a $100 price drop

Back to school sales are in full swing right now, and that means we're seeing a multitude of awesome laptop deals. Luckily, one of the best MacBooks on the market just got a markdown.

For a limited time, you can get a 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $899 on Best Buy (opens in new tab). Plus, if you need more storage, the 512GB SSD model is $200 off (opens in new tab) for just $1,049. They're among the best MacBook deals we've seen. (Make sure to browse our guide to the week's top Best Buy coupon codes for more ways to save). These deals are part of a bigger Apple sales event that takes up to $800 off iPhones, MacBook, and iPads (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (256GB/2020): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 (opens in new tab) is one of the best laptops Apple has ever made. It was the first machine to feature Apple's new M1 chip, and it astounded us with its power. Seriously, for a laptop this thin and light, it can take on much heavier machines. Get it for $100 off right now, or save $200 if you double the SSD storage size.

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 is one of the best laptops on the market right now. The addition of the M1 chip was a big deal, improving the optimization of macOS software and hardware, and putting a super-charged laptop in a thin, light, and portable package.

This MacBook is the perfect work station for anyone who loves Apple's clean and creative OS. It performs remarkably well, with a comfortable keyboard, great HD webcam and an amazing 14-hour battery life to boot.

The one downside is the MacBook Air's lack of ports. It has just 2 Thunderbolt 3 USB 4 ports, and a headphone jack. However, other features, like the MacBook's strong speakers and beautiful display, make this hard to complain about.

The other downside is that Apple just released a brand-new MacBook Air M2 (2022). The latest iteration of the popular laptop may be its best version ever. The battery life is killer, it looks gorgeous with the screen open or closed, and the new M2 chip is a definite upgrade over the M1.

That all being said, the price puts it at $1,199, or $300 more than this on-sale M1 MacBook Air. At that discount, newer isn't always better.