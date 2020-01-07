Killer Deal: The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60 is 50% off

If you're a home chef on a budget or a college student with limited kitchen space, the Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60 is a handy appliance to have. Especially now that it's on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60 for just $49 at Walmart. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this programmable multi-cooker. It's also $10 cheaper than Amazon's current price. It's one of the best Walmart deals we've seen so far.

Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Breezy Blossoms edition is similar to the Vintage Floral model, but sports a slightly different color scheme. The 6-in-1 pressure cooker is now 50% off. View Deal

The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60 is one of the best kitchen gadgets you can own. It's an all-in-one pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer, and food warmer. It sports a beautiful floral pattern that adds a touch of vintage charm to any kitchen's decor.

In our Instant Pot review, we liked its solid cooking performance and ease of use. It did a solid job on rice cooking, slow cooking, and basic pressure cooking, making it a great starter model. Preset touch controls on the front panel also make it easy to prepare fool-proof meals at home.

These decorative Instant Pots sold out fast during the holidays, so we suggest you grab one now while you still can.