Keurig latte maker just crashed to $59 before Black Friday

It's starting to get chilly, and that means most of us will want to enjoy a hot drink to help us wake up in the morning. Luckily, this early Black Friday deal from Best Buy is here to help make morning coffees even better.

Right now the Keurig K-latte is $59 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), a $30 discount on an excellent coffee, latte and hot chocolate machine. If you're a Starbucks regular, this is a deal that could help you save hundreds. Or, if you're a coffee aficionado, consider the Keurig K-Cafe for $159 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), our favorite Keurig coffee machine.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker: $89 $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Perfect your latte art making skills with the Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker. The single-serve coffee and latte maker les you brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or cocoa. It also lets you make lattes in three easy steps.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker: $189 $159 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Cafe is for the pod coffee connoisseur. Boasting a built-in milk frother and speedy brewing, you'll be able to create your own lattes, cappuccinos and espresso with a range of brew strength controls as well. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

Keurig is well-known and well-loved for making affordable, convenient coffee makers, and the K-Latte is no exception. While we haven't tested this model ourselves, the K-Latte is a companion device to the Keurig K-Cafe, which is our pick for the best Keurig coffee maker.

The Keurig K-Latte is a compact but powerful device that can brew coffee, tea, and hot cocoa to perfection, every time. It even comes with a milk frother, which is a feature that can be hard to find on single-serve coffee machines.

Compared to the K-Cafe, the K-Latte is smaller, which will help you save counter space if you're in a cramped kitchen. It's also $100 cheaper, which means it's the machine to go for if you're getting into brewing coffee from home for the first time.

If you have the budget for it, though, the Keurig K-Cafe is an excellent choice for a pod coffee machine. In our Keurig K-Cafe review, we loved this coffee maker for its speedy brew time and ease of use. It also gets you access to a wider range of brewing options, giving you options for a stronger flavor. The K-Cafe isn't an espresso machine, but you can get pretty close to a proper espresso, which is impressive.

The deals don't stop, so keep an eye on our Black Friday deals coverage in the lead-up to the big day.