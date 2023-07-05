JBL noise-canceling headphones crash to $89 in early Prime Day sale

The best cheap noise-canceling headphones already balance strong audio performance with an affordable price tag, but early Prime Day deals have just dropped our favorite JBL headphones down to an even cheaper price.

Right now, the JBL Live 660NC headphones are on sale for $89 at Amazon . That’s a massive $110 off the regular retail price of $199, and this deal represents the new lowest price ever for the headphones. Although, this is an invite-only deal so you will need to be an Amazon Prime member and then request access in order to purchase them.

Even before this significant discount, we labeled the JBL Live 660NC a “relatively affordable pair of ANC headphones, equipped to challenge more expensive rivals.” Now sporting a discount of more than $100, they warrant serious consideration for shoppers on the hunt for solid headphones that don't cost an eyewatering sum.

While they don’t match the Bose 700 or Sony WH-1000XM5 which top our best headphones list, the JBL Live 660NC undercut the competition with strong audio and a far more accessible price. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised the headphones for packing a bass-forward sound, effective noise cancelation, excellent connectivity and useful additional features via the free-to-access companion app.

Battery life is another area where the JBL Live 660NC shine. With ANC switched on these cans last for 40 hours of music playback, and this can be stretched a further 10 hours with ANC disabled. Unfortunately, our testing did reveal one potential problem area: the overall fit. Our reviewer, Alex Bracetti, found the headphones practically painful to wear and this could be a dealbreaker for some purchasers. After all, it doesn’t matter how good your music sounds through a set of headphones if they’re uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time.

This sizeable JBL Live 660NC discount is just one of the many early Prime Day deals you can shop for right now. So be sure to stick with Tom’s Guide over the coming week as we’ll guide you through the entire sales event in order to make sure you don’t miss any of the best deals and savings.