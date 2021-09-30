iPhone Black Friday deals — sales to expect in 2021

November will be flooded with iPhone Black Friday deals from the likes of Verizon, Walmart, and more. All devices from the iPhone SE to the latest iPhone 13 will undergo steep price drops as the first Black Friday deals of the season roll out.

So what kind of iPhone Black Friday deals can you expect this holiday? Carriers will once again offer the most aggressive deals with promotions that offer a free iPhone with trade-in or when you sign up for a new unlimited plan. These freebie deals will require you to jump through a few hoops, but they'll be the best in terms of savings.

We also expect to see BOGO iPhone Black Friday deals from mainstream carries like T-Mobile and AT&T. Below is a quick look at what you can expect in the coming days along with deals you can get now.

Black Friday iPhone deals — what to expect

iPhone 13: Practically every major carrier is currently offering free iPhone 13 deals. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone 13 Pro can be had for free when you trade-in an older device and open a new unlimited line. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is being sold for $99 if you meet the same requirements. As the holidays approach, expect to see BOGO deals and higher trade-in credits.

iPhone 12: Apple's previous-gen smartphone is a better bargain than ever. Expect to see iPhone Black Friday deals on the step-up model (128GB), whereas the base model (64GB) will continue being offered for free when you switch carriers.

iPhone 11: At its new $499 price, the iPhone 11 is now $100 cheaper than it was prior to the iPhone 13's launch. You won't see many discounts on this phone from major carriers, but other prepaid carriers will likely slash an extra $50 off the iPhone 11.

Black Friday iPhone deals — best early deals

iPhone 13

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering new and existing customers the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, or the iPhone 13 Pro for free after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $1,300 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,300 off the new iPhone 13. You'll get up to $800 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching for a total of up to $1,300 off. Existing members can get up to $800 off with trade-in. View Deal

iPhone 12

iPhone 12: 6 months free data @ Mint

Mint Mobile has one of the best cheap iPhone deals of the week. New customers who port their number to Mint and buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini with a 6-month data plan will get 6 months of data for free. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G for free. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's 5G network. View Deal

iPhone 12: $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, trade-in your current phone and sign up for an Unlimited plan to get up to $1,500 off any new iPhone. It's one of the hottest iPhone deals we've seen. (You'll get up to $1,000 for your trade in plus a $500 prepaid Mastercard for opening a new unlimited plan). View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $700 off with Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering major discounts on the iPhone 12 family. Currently, new and existing AT&T subscribers can take up to $700 off iPhone 12 phones with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and trade-in. It's one of the best iPhone deals from AT&T and we especially like it because these iPhone deals apply to new and current members. (For reference, an iPhone 8 or newer will fetch you the full $700 credit). View Deal

iPhone 12 mini Purple: $0/month w/ trade-in + new line @ AT&T

iPhone deals are now available for Apple's new iPhone 12 mini purple. New and existing customers can get the iPhone 12 mini purple for free with trade-in of an old phone and the opening of a new Unlimited plan. That's the best offer we've seen for Apple's newest phone. View Deal

iPhone 11

iPhone 11: free w/ Unlimited @ Verizon

Best cheap iPhone deal: The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display (1792 x 828), Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, and dual 12MP ultra wide and wide cameras. (Unlike the "Pro" models it lacks the third rear lens). It also features a 11:16-hour battery life. Add an Unlimited line to your account and you'll get the iPhone 11 for free at Verizon. That's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen for Apple's former flagship. View Deal

iPhone 11: $10/month w/ Unlimited @ AT&T

Get the iPhone 11 for as little as $10/month when you open a new Unlimited line at AT&T. This deal applies to new or existing members. No trade-in is required. It's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen from AT&T. View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro : $8/month w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a wide variety of iPhone deals. For instance, you can get the iPhone 11 Pro for just $8/month when you open a new line with Unlimited. That's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen for Apple's former flagship. (Which is still a very capable smartphone). View Deal

iPhone SE

iPhone SE: $5/month @ AT&T

The iPhone SE 2020 is one of Apple's most affordable iPhones. For a limited time, AT&T is offering it for $5/month with no trade-in required. It's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen for Apple fans on a budget. View Deal

iPhone SE: free w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Open a new line of service with an unlimited plan at Verizon and you'll get an iPhone SE for free. It's one of the best iPhone deals you can get right now. Plus, make your purchase online and you'll get 50% off your activation fee. View Deal

Tips for finding the best iPhone Black Friday deals