I loved this Bluetooth speaker on my vacation and it just dropped to $42 at Amazon

I spent last week on vacation and among the many gadgets crammed into my carry-on bag, the Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker was easily my most used device. This portable speaker was practically always switched-on whether I was getting ready in my hotel room, lounging around the poolside or exploring the local town.

The speaker currently ranks on our list of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers you can buy, and I’d personally recommend it even at full price. However, with early Prime Day deals now in full swing, for a limited time you can score the Tribit StormBox Micro for $42 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a very healthy saving of $17 compared to its usual price of $59 — just make sure you check the coupon box before checkout to get the full discount.

(opens in new tab) Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Tribit StormBox Micro proves that big things can come in small packages. It boasts solid sound, weighty bass, IP67 waterproofing and a tear-resistant silicone strap for attaching the device to your backpack. It's the ideal portable speaker for taking just about anywhere, and is currently $42 in this early Prime Day deal.

The Tribit StormBox Micro’s biggest asset is definitely its portability. The speaker is extremely lightweight and can easily be tossed into just about any sized bag, in fact, it’s even small enough that it can fit into large jacket pockets. It also sports a tear-resistant silicone strap allowing you to easily fix it to backpacks or handlebars so you can listen to your favorite music even when on the move.

In our Tribit StormBox Micro review we concluded “The Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker packs a lot of sound into a very portable package” and were particularly impressed with its IP67-rated waterproofing which means it’ll still function even if fully submerged in saltwater. We also really appreciated its strong bass performance, although the sound doesn’t project well so you’ll ideally want to be sitting near the speaker when in use.

Summer is the ideal time to invest in a portable speaker, and the Tribit StormBox Micro is an easy one to recommend. Especially for those who will be racking up plenty of travel miles over the next few months. So, if you are on the hunt for a small but powerful micro-speaker that is rugged enough to handle the great outdoors, look no further.

