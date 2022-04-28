Deal alert: The Echo Dot just hit its lowest price ever

Want to add one of the best Alexa speakers to your home? The Echo Dot is one of the best ways to do it, and now, it's also the cheapest.

For a limited time, the 4th gen Echo Dot is just $27 on Amazon . That’s $22 off its usual price, which is the biggest discount we've ever seen on this Amazon device. Stock could go fast, so hurry before it's gone.

Amazon Echo Dot (2020): was $49 now $27 @ Amazon

With quality sound for the price, a revamped spherical design, and access to all things Alexa, the new Echo Dot is a worthy purchase at the best of times. But now it's $22 off, and down to its lowest ever price, you can't afford to miss out.

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Compared to the traditional 4th gen Echo Dot, this smart speaker comes with a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or used as a countdown clock. Offered in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue, this Echo Dot will sit beautifully on any surface. Amazon just knocked 33% off its listed price.

The 4th gen Echo Dot is the latest in the Echo Dot series, and right now it's the cheapest way to add Alexa into your home. With upgraded sound and a stylish new look, the latest Echo Dot is a big upgrade over the last model.

This smart speaker offers a wealthy variety of features — you'll be able to ask Alexa to stream music, control your other smart devices, call your friends and family, or add things to your shopping list.

Thanks to its new shape, the speakers inside the 4th gen Echo Dot sound better than ever before. The new speakers are enough to fill a small room with sound, so the 4th gen Echo Dot is perfect if you want to listen to some tunes while you're in your bedroom.

If you have an extra $12 to spare, you might be tempted to opt for the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock for $39. It's got the same internals as the 4th gen Echo Dot, but with an LED clock display across the front. This means it can also be used as a clock, timer, and it'll even display the temperature outside.

