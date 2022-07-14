Hurry! Our favorite weighted blanket is 20% off

Prime Day may be over, but here's one sale you can still get. If you're looking for a good night's sleep or need to upgrade your current weighted blanket, then this deal is for you.

Currently, the Luna Adult Weighted Blanket (Queen) is on sale for $63 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's 20% off and the lowest price it's ever been. (Other sizes and colors are also on sale from $47 (opens in new tab)). Considering we gave this product top marks in our roundup of the best weighted blankets, this is certainly an offer worth snatching up.

(opens in new tab) Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $79 now $63 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is 20% off on Amazon — the lowest price we've seen. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this our best pick for weighted blankets.

If you want calmer, deeper sleep and to relieve anxiety and stress, you should definitely consider buying a weighted blanket. Usually filled with glass beads, plastic pellets or ball bearings, weighted blankets claim to deliver mood-boosting therapeutic benefits by simply applying pressure to you while you sleep.

If you already own one, then an upgrade to the Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is still definitely worthwhile, as this blanket scored high marks in our roundup, coming in as our top pick in the category. Our writer Cynthia Lawrence praised the blanket's hypoallergenic and breathable materials, making it great for people who suffer from allergies and for hot sleepers. She also liked the premium construction, leading to an even pressure distribution across the blanket.

While you can't put a price on a good night's sleep, this is definitely a great deal given the high quality of the product, so make sure you snap it up as soon as possible to improve your sleep straight away.