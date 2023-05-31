Hurry! iPad mini just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

Shopping for one of the best tablets on the market? Apple's smallest tablet, the iPad mini, now has a smaller price tag.

The iPad mini 6 (WiFi/256GB) is $399 at Amazon right now. This is $100 off, and the lowest price I've ever seen for this tablet. It's easily one of the best iPad deals going right now. If this deal sells out at Amazon, Best Buy currently offers the same price.

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic chip, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. This tablet is now at its lowest price ever.

Want the best tablet on the market, that you can use one-handed? Well, the iPad mini is the one you want.

In our iPad mini 6 (2021) review, we were seriously impressed by this tablet. Running on the A15 Bionic chip, this tablet delivers speedy performance for everyday tasks, even if you've got multiple apps and tabs open at once. Games like NBA 2K Arcade Edition run well, too.

For all this performance power, Apple didn't sacrifice portability. The iPad mini 6 measures 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches, and weighs 0.65 pounds. It's comfortable enough to carry around and use for hours — which is great, as the iPad mini lasted for an excellent 10 hours and 56 minutes of battery life in our tests.

The 12MP cameras on the front and rear of the tablet take sharp, vibrant photos, and Center Stage support will keep your face in the frame if you move around your room during video calls. Plus, the iPad mini 6's speakers can get impressively loud, with some good bass on show.

We wish the iPad mini had Magic Keyboard support, but other than that, it's pretty much a perfect tablet. I highly recommend picking one up now that it's at this price. For more options, stay tuned to our iPad deals coverage.