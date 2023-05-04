Hurry! Amazon just slashed $900 off this awesome 55-inch Samsung OLED TV

Shopping for an OLED TV? Memorial Day sales are starting to heat up, and this is one of the best I've seen so far.

The Samsung 55-inch S95B QD-OLED TV is $1,297 at Amazon right now. It's been slashed by $900, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. If it sells out, Best Buy offers the same price.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,297 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now $900 cheaper. This TV delivers the best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. You can also get this deal at Best Buy.

After evaluating the TV in our Samsung S95B OLED review, we decided it was one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's the first time Samsung has made a QD-OLED TV, and they did a great job.

OLED TVs offer rich black colors with great contrast, while LED TVs offer stronger brightness. If you want the best of both worlds, you want the Samsung S95B QD-OLED.

We saw a peak brightness of 1,050 nits in our testing of the Samsung S95B, which is incredible for an OLED. And color was just as good, with 99.8% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut and a Delta-E score of 3.0184. Visuals looked sharp and details weren't lost on this TV.

Audio is good on this TV, too. The 60W speakers produced crisp, clear dialogue and sound effects, with some good bass. Unless you're serious about audio, there's no need for one of the best soundbars here.

We also love the Samsung S95B as a gaming TV. We measured an impressively low lag time of 9.2ms, there's a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. You'll also have access to FreeSync Premium, VRR and ALLM.

The Samsung S95B QD-OLED is an awesome TV, and I highly recommend snapping one up now that it's at its lowest price ever. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our Memorial Day TV deals coverage.