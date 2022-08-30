Humble Bundle summer sale takes over 60% off these PC games

New end of summer sales are launching by the day. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, you'll want to check out the latest Humble Bundle sale.

Through September 6, Humble Bundle is taking up to 60% off select games (opens in new tab). The sale includes titles such as Doom Eternal, Cuphead, Dead Island Definitive Collection, and more. It's one of the best Labor Day sales we've seen this week. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Humble Bundle promo codes.

The sale is a good way to stock up on new and classic titles. Some deals to look out for include: Ghostwire: Tokyo for 55% off (opens in new tab), Red Dead Redemption 2 for 50% off (opens in new tab), Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for 50% off (opens in new tab), and Doom Eternal for 80% off (opens in new tab) (Sept. 4 to Sept. 6).

Like all Humble Bundles, this is a limited time offer, and if you want to take part, you have until September 6 to grab these deals.