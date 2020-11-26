HP laptop deal: The super sleek Spectre x360 is $500 off right now

There are plenty of Black Friday deals doing the rounds, but this one is special for anybody looking for a powerful laptop that also doubles up as a tablet.

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the better Black Friday laptop deals we've seen. Right now you can get the 15.6-inch 4K HP Spectre x360 for just $1,099 at Best Buy – a whopping $500 savings.

Black Friday laptop deal

HP Spectre x360: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

One of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen, Best Buy has knocked $500 off the 4K 2-in-1 HP Spectre x360. Combining power with style, this configuration features a 10th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics, making it a productivity powerhouse. View Deal

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best laptops available right now, and this configuration is particularly powerful. A 10th-gene Intel i7-10510U processor is backed by 16GB RAM and a generous 512GB of storage. Built in Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics power that super-sharp 15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 touchscreen.

The ‘360’ in the name refers to the Spectre’s clever hinge based design that allows you to flip the screen round 360 degrees, changing it into a very competent Windows tablet. You can even buy an optional stylus to make it the ultimate note taking device.

These kinds of specs normally don’t come cheap, and it’s pretty impressive that this configuration of the Spectre x360 isn’t too far away from the magical three-figure mark. Indeed, it’s telling that fiddling with the configuration settings offers a vastly inferior 13.3-inch model (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB, Intel Iris) for $150 more.

Even at this reduced price, there are cheaper 2-in-1 options available – but none offer the same style and power of the Spectre x360.

