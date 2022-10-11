HP's beastly Omen 17 gaming laptop is now 42% off for Amazon's Big Smile Sale

Gather here, weary travellers, for a prophetic event of great significance transpired in the wee hours of yestermorning, wherein a cocksure raven delivered a message — an omen, if you will — that promised good fortune for those pure of heart and wise of coin.

The raven spoke of an astounding deal, one which saw HP's mighty Omen 17 gaming laptop discounted by an amount long believed inconceivable — right now, Amazon AU has slashed the powerhouse machine's price by a staggering 42%, bringing it down from AU$4,799 to just AU$2,799 (opens in new tab), saving buyers AU$2,000 off the RRP in the process.

At first, it seemed impossible that a gaming laptop boasting an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and 17.3-inch QHD anti-glare IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate could come down to such a low price.

Ready to dismiss the claim as heresy, we looked into the bird's claim. Alas, it spoke the truth — the HP Omen 17 deal is part of Amazon's Big Smile Sale, which is on now until 6pm AEDT on Sunday, October 16.

Best of all, unlike Amazon's usual Prime-exclusive sales, the Big Smile Sale is open to everyone, meaning you don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of its amazing deals and discounts.

So if you're looking for an epic gaming laptop with a slick design and fantastic specs, you may want to strongly consider the fantastic HP Omen 17 deal below. Alternatively, you can head over to our Big Smile Sale deals page to see all the best bargains from the event that we've discovered so far.