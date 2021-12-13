Holiday TV sale at Best Buy sees this 70" Fire TV drop by $200

Looking for a new TV to snuggle up and watch a few Christmas movies on? We've spotted one of the best Green Monday deals on a big-screen TV that won't break your budget.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Insignia 70-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale for just $549 . Plus, you’ll get a 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Dot for free with your purchase. It’s one of the best TV deals around right now. (It's part of a larger sale that has Fire TVs for as low as $99 . They each come with a free Echo Dot.

Insignia 70” 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy Insignia 70” 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

This Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV is spectacular — it’s a super-affordable 4K TV, and saying that goes double at this discounted price. With HDR support, good color range and strong sound, it performs well in every aspect. Plus you can easily use voice control with Alexa functionality built-in.

And that’s not all. Plenty of other TVs are on sale, too. Amazon has a similar Fire TV sale with prices from $149 with a free Echo Dot.

The Insignia 70” Fire TV made it to our list of the best 70” TVs available right now. It’s one of the best budget 4K TVs, fitting right into family life. You'll have full access to all the best apps, from Netflix to YouTube to Disney Plus.

You’ll also get an Echo Dot free with this TV right now, and that’s a great thing — it means you can take full advantage of Alexa voice commands, so navigating your TV and searching for content is made easy. You’ll also have to ability to control other smart devices in your home with your Echo Dot, too.

The one downfall of this TV is the ad content — Amazon ads break up the otherwise seamless use of the TV. But if you don’t mind seeing these, you won’t be disappointed with this budget-friendly 4K set.