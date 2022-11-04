Grab a 2TB SSD for your PS5 at a record-low price this Black Friday

Games seem to be getting bigger every generation, and it's easy to fill up your console's storage space. With some recent essential titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming in at over 100GB, gamers face a choice, either delete some of their favorites or add external storage space. That's where this record low price for the WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD offers an easy solution.

Right now the WD_BLACK SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink is on sale for $229 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), that’s a $130 saving from the full retail price of $359 and an extra $30 cheaper than the previous lowest price.

Officially licensed by Sony, this 2TB SSD is fast, spacious and comes with a heatsink for stress-free storage of your favorite games. Simply fit it in the external storage slot of your PS5 and get playing.

The WD_BLACK SN850 2TB Internal SSD is the big brother to the 1TB version we tested last year and it made a big impression on us. We weren't the only ones as PS5's lead system designer has one himself.

Some of the best PS5 games can come in at over 100GB in size and with the PS5 coming with just 667GB of available internal storage it's easy to run out of space. The last thing gamers want to do is wait hours juggling installs when they could be playing the likes of God of War Ragnarök, which is itself a hefty 84GB.

Installing third-party hardware onto your console can sometimes be problematic but with the official Sony licensing and included heatsink, players can rest assured that their console is not at risk.

Those who don't wish to get under the hood of their PS5 can check out the best PS5 external hard drives, but the process of installing an internal SSD is extremely simple. It only requires a screwdriver and a few minutes of your time. And opting for an internal drive will save you having to transfer data across different storage spaces constantly.



