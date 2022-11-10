Galaxy Z Fold 4 price slashed in Samsung's Black Friday trade-in deal

It's not overstating things to describe the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as astronomical. But an early Black Friday deal through the phone maker makes this foldable device substantially cheaper than your typical flagship.

Right now, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $619 (opens in new tab) with trade-in, which is $1,300 off its regular price. Samsung's best offer covers the 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which normally commands the tidy sum of $1,919. (If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still shave $400 off the cost of the phone).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB): $,1919 $619 w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Combine an immediate discount of $400 with credits from trading in devices, and you can get the 512GB version of Samsung's foldable phone for as little as $619. Samsung has a similar deal on the 256GB version, but the savings aren't as substantial. Samsung sells the phone unlocked, but you can also buy a version tied to a specific carrier.

But you can save even more money on a Galaxy Z Fold 4 purchase by trading in a device, with Samsung trade-ins fetching the largest return. Samsung says it will give back up to $1,000 in credits, with newer models getting the biggest return. But even devices like the original Galaxy Z Fold or the Galaxy Note 20 can fetch you rebates of $500 or 800, respectively.

You're not even limited to phones. Samsung also accepts tablets and watches for trade-in and you can trade-in up to two devices to maximize no return.

Nothing to trade in? Samsung will still take another $100 off the price of a Galaxy Z Fold 4 just because it likes your moxie.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best foldable phone yet from Samsung. Our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review praised the upgraded 50MP main camera and a new productivity-boosting taskbar on the phone's expansive 7.6-inch main display. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also works with Samsung's S Pen, though you'll have to buy the stylus separately. Fortunately, you'll have plenty of extra cash on hand to do just that, thanks to Samsung's discounted pricing.

Our Black Friday deals blog is keeping track of this and many other deals as we become aware of them. You can also visit our Black Friday phone deals hub.