Forget Apple Watch 8 pre-orders — Apple Watch 7 is $150 off right now

Apple Watch 8 pre orders are now live across retailers, and while Apple’s latest wearable does offer several enticing upgrades over its predecessor, its imminent release has led to a flurry of seriously excellent Apple Watch 7 deals.

Right now, the Apple Watch 7 (Cellular/45mm) is on sale for $400 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $129 saving compared to its standard retail price of $529, but it’s far from the only model currently on sale. For a limited time, Amazon is offering more than a dozen Apple Watch discounts (opens in new tab), including $150 off the Apple Watch 7 with a Milanese Loop band (opens in new tab). These are some of the best Apple deals we’ve seen all summer.

The Apple Watch 7 is $129 off at Amazon. Apple's soon-to-be last-gen smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen, and faster charging and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. This particular sale is on the larger 45mm model, that also includes cellular capabilities. This allows you to make calls and streaming music from your smartwatch without needing an iPhone in close proximity.

While the Apple Watch 8 is undoubtedly making several much-needed improvements, there is still an awful lot to like about the Apple Watch 7. We said as much in our very-positive Apple Watch 7 review. We praised the smartwatches' larger, always-on screen, new QWERTY keyboard and support for USB-C magnetic charger.

We also love the wearable as a fitness accessory. The Apple Watch 7 can monitor your heart rate, counts your steps, and measures the distance of your runs. It can also measure other activities to help you keep on top of your achievements, from riding an electric bike to practising Tai Chi. You'll also get a 3-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ for free with the watch.

The biggest drawback to the Apple Watch 7 is its disappointingly 18-hour battery life. This pales in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 which boasts up to 30 hours of battery on a single charge. However, the Apple Watch 8 isn’t improving on this particular issue either, so don’t feel the need to shell out for the latest Apple smartwatch if battery life is a concern. Plus, in our testing we found that 18-hours is sufficient so long as you remember to charge the wearable each night.

As the latest Apple tech hits shelves over the next few weeks, and Black Friday looms on the horizon, we're expecting to see more tempting Apple deals shortly.